Nigeria: Police Arrest Suspect Displaying Ak-47 Rifle in Viral Video

The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested one Anas Dauda, 32, male, of Jalingo B area, Lamorde Ward in Mubi South local government area of the State, for unlawful possession of a firearm.

The arrest followed a viral video circulating on social media showing the suspect displaying an AK-47 rifle loaded with three magazines, making very disturbing and threatening comments, and claiming he would sell or lease the weapon for a certain amount of money.

The video, which caused panic and fear amongst residents, was promptly brought to the attention of the Police Command.

The Command, therefore, deployed operatives led by the DPO of Mubi South Divisional Police headquarters to trace, investigate and apprehend the suspect.

In a swift response to the directive, Police operatives traced and arrested the suspect in a remote part of Mubi town.

While investigation of the suspect was ongoing, efforts were being intensified to recover the firearm seen in the video and to identify its source.

The Commssioner of Police has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Yola to take over the case for discreet investigation and deligent prosecution.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Suleiman Nguroje, said the the CP assured members of the public that the Command remained committed to ensuring the security of all residents and warned individuals against acts capable of threatening the peace of the public and or undermining the laws of the land.