Nigeria: Atomic Energy Commission to Establish Nuclear Research Centre in Varsity

The Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission (NAEC) is to establish a Nuclear Research Centre at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi, to build the capacity of its staff in the area of Smart Agriculture, Medicine, Power, as well as Science and Technology.

Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Ibrahim Garba, stated this at the opening of a 2-day Workshop on National Research Fund (NRF) Grant Implementation Strategy towards Commercialisation organised for 100 selected academics from the institution and Sa'adu Zungur University (SAZU).

Prof. Garba said the partnership will lead to the establishment of undergraduate degree programmes in Nuclear Sciences and Engineering, noting that the National Universities Commission (NUC) has already developed four curriculum Benchmark Minimum Academic Standards (BMAS) for the two courses.

In a paper titled "From Research to Revenue: Advancing ATBU's Economic Growth through (NRF) Commercialisation," the Vice Chancellor said the university is working to leverage its collaboration with the Bank of Industry to push for funding of start-ups and commercialisation of research works through the first Innovation Park set up by the bank at the institution.

He said developed countries invest heavily in research innovations and development, hence the need for improved funding from government, organisations and the private sector to drive steady economic growth.

Earlier, acting director, Directorate of Research, Innovation and Development (DRI&D) ATBU, Dr Isah Mohammed, said the training was organised to move further from ideation and research to enterprise and marketing.

Dr Isah Mohammed, who acknowledged the paucity of research grants and seed funds to pursue development ideas, listed some IT solutions developed by the university to include a technology that can solve the issue of insecurity by identifying firearms and some prototypes waiting for industry take-up.

He emphasised the need for the participants to think outside the box by transitioning from office and laboratory research to market regenerative wealth toward solving the immediate community problems.