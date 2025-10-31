Nigerians Want Results, Not Excuses, Tinubu Tells Service Chiefs

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu yesterday charged the newly appointed Service Chiefs to act decisively against emerging security threats across the country, warning that Nigerians expect results, not excuses.

This is despite the newly appointed Service Chiefs having pledged total loyalty to President Tinubu and restated their commitment to defending the nation's democracy and ensuring a safer country for all citizens.

Speaking at the decoration of the Service Chiefs at the State House, Abuja, the President said the ceremony was not just symbolic, but marked the beginning of a renewed effort to guarantee peace and security in all parts of the country.

"I congratulate you on your appointment and subsequent confirmation by the Senate," he said. "As your Commander-in-Chief, I am entrusting you with a tremendous responsibility--one that you must approach with the highest standards of commitment and dedication."

Tinubu noted that security remained the foundation upon which national development depends, adding that his administration would continue to prioritize the protection of lives and property.

"Security is an essential element without which everything else is rendered meaningless," the president stated. "There cannot be sufficient development if this fundamental aspect of human need is unmet. Our people and our nation must remain secure to enjoy the benefits of governance."

Recalling the sacrifices of Nigeria's military in reclaiming territories once occupied by terrorists, Tinubu commended the armed forces for their patriotism and professionalism.

"Our military has remained steadfast in defending our territorial integrity, with many soldiers paying the ultimate price for their service," he said. "In dark times, when terrorists and armed marauders held significant portions of our land, our gallant armed forces rose to the challenge and reclaimed those occupied territories."

The president, however, expressed concern over the emergence of new armed groups in the North-Central, North-West and parts of the South, urging the new military leadership to take swift and decisive action.

"Security threats are constantly evolving, constantly mutating," Tinubu warned. "Of grave concern to our administration is the recent emergence of new armed groups. We must not allow these new threats to fester. We must be decisive and proactive. Let us smash the new snakes right in the head."

Charging the Service Chiefs to carry out their duties with patriotism and innovation, the President said the nation looked up to them for tangible results.

"I charge you to be innovative, pre-emptive, and courageous," he said. "Let's stay ahead of those who seek to threaten our peace. Let us deploy technology where necessary. Nigerians expect results, not excuses."

Tinubu pledged that the Federal Government would provide all necessary support to the armed forces to enable them fulfil their constitutional responsibilities.

"I wish you success as you take up the challenge," he concluded. "I promise to provide all the support you need to get the job done. May God continue to keep our armed forces safe."

Speaking on behalf of the Service Chiefs shortly after their decoration by President Tinubu at the State House, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, assured Nigerians that the Armed Forces would do everything within their power to rid the country of criminality and restore peace in every part of the nation.

"After salutations, I want to thank all Nigerians for the support they give to the Armed Forces, and I expect that they give us more so that we can make Nigeria safer," Oluyede said.

He pledged the military's full commitment to supporting the President's agenda for national security and economic recovery, adding that a peaceful environment remained essential for development.

"I want to assure Mr. President and all Nigerians today that we will do our utmost best to ensure that we rid Nigeria of all forms of criminality and make Nigeria safer to ensure socio-economic endeavours can thrive," the Defence Chief stated.

Reaffirming the Armed Forces' loyalty to President Tinubu, Oluyede said the military would continue to uphold the nation's democratic values and align fully with the administration's efforts to build a stronger and more prosperous country.

"We pledge our loyalty to Mr. President, and we assure you that we will continue to support the flourishing democracy and support all your government aspirations to make Nigeria better. That's our pledge for you today," he added.

Earlier, President Tinubu had decorated the new service chiefs with their new ranks in the military to suit their new positions.

The newly decorated handlers of the nation's armed forces include Lieutenant General, now General Olufemi Olatubosun Oluyede, as Chief of Defence Staff; and Major General now Lieutenant General Emmanuel Undiendeye Undiendeye as Chief of Defence Intelligence (CDI).

Others are Major General, now Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu as Chief of Army Staff (COAS); Air Vice Marshal, now Air Marshal Kevin Aneke as Chief of Air Staff; and Rear Admiral, now Vice Admiral Idi Abbas as Chief of Naval Staff.