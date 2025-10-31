Nigeria: Katsina Governor Provides Free Vesico Vaginal Fistula (Vvf) Surgeries, Women Empowerment Packages

press release

The governor commended FirstBank for humanitarian partnership as 50 women benefit from life-changing surgeries, empowerment

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has reaffirmed his administration's strong commitment to quality healthcare delivery and women's empowerment during the official flag-off of the Free Vesico Vaginal Fistula (VVF) Surgeries and Women Empowerment Programme, held Thursday at the Katsina Hospital Services Management Board. The initiative, jointly organised by the Katsina State Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Women Affairs in collaboration with FirstBank of Nigeria Plc, aims to provide free surgical operations and rehabilitation support for women affected by Vesico Vaginal Fistula.

In his remarks, Governor Radda commended FirstBank for sponsoring the programme as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He described the gesture as deeply humanitarian and transformative, emphasising its far-reaching impact in restoring dignity, confidence, and hope to women battling VVF. He explained that 50 women living with VVF would benefit from the free corrective surgeries and receive empowerment packages to help them rebuild their lives with renewed strength and purpose.

The governor added that the partnership serves as a model for how the private sector can collaborate effectively with government to improve lives and promote social inclusion. He further noted that the initiative aligns with his administration's broader vision to strengthen healthcare delivery across Katsina State. He highlighted ongoing reforms such as the recruitment of additional health workers, the renovation and upgrading of hospitals and primary healthcare centres, and the introduction of 24-hour service at all primary healthcare facilities.

Mr Radda also disclosed that work is progressing on the construction of a modern Imaging Centre in Katsina, which will house advanced radiology, cardiology, cancer, and laboratory units. The Governor revealed that the facility--expected to be commissioned next year--will be the first of its kind in the state.

Governor Radda praised healthcare professionals across Katsina for their unwavering dedication and service to humanity, commending the Chief Medical Director and the General Manager of the Katsina State Hospital Management Board for their commitment to improving healthcare delivery. "Our administration remains fully committed to improving healthcare and the well-being of our people," Governor Radda said.

"When partners like First Bank join hands with us, we move closer to building a Katsina where every citizen can live a healthy and dignified life." He reaffirmed his administration's readiness to deepen partnerships with the private sector, medical professionals, and development partners to ensure that Katsina women live healthier, safer, and more fulfilled lives.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Health, Dr Musa Adamu Funtua, commended FirstBank for its generous humanitarian intervention, describing it as an exemplary act of corporate partnership in service of humanity. He urged other public and private institutions to emulate the gesture and assured continuous government support and follow-up care for all VVF patients across the state.

Speaking on behalf of FirstBank of Nigeria Plc, Shehu Aliyu, who represented the Managing Director, Mr Olusegun Alebiosu, reiterated the bank's belief that access to quality healthcare is a fundamental right for every woman. He explained that the free VVF surgery and empowerment initiative reflects First Bank's continued commitment to restoring dignity, health, and hope to women affected by the condition. He further noted that Vesico Vaginal Fistula is not only a medical challenge but also a social and emotional burden that denies women confidence and opportunity.

"Our goal is to help women live free from pain, shame, and isolation by supporting them with care, empowerment, and inclusion," he said. "When we empower women, we strengthen families, communities, and the nation," he added.

Also speaking, the General Manager of the Katsina State Hospital Management Board, Dr Muhammad Nazir Shehu, described the VVF programme as a landmark milestone in the state's healthcare history. He introduced the first beneficiary of the surgery, whose operation was sponsored by FirstBank, and commended the bank for its compassion and generosity. Dr Shehu explained that Vesico Vaginal Fistula, often caused by prolonged or obstructed labour, remains a serious condition that affects both the physical and emotional well-being of women.

Among the dignitaries present at the event were the Chief of Staff, Abdulkadir Mamman Nasir; Principal Private Secretary, Abdullahi Aliyu Turaji; Member representing Rimi/Charanchi/Batagarawa Federal Constituency Usman Murtala Banye; and the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Mrs Aisha Aminu Malunfashi.