Nigeria: Arts, Culture, Innovation Are Critical Pillars for Abia's Future - Gov Otti

Mr Otti made the declaration at the grand finale of the Abia Talent Hunt, tagged "Abia Beyond Creativity", organised by the state's Ministry of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy in collaboration with the Ministry of Sports and Youth Development at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Secretariat, Umuahia.

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has stated that his administration will continue to identify and develop Abia's raw talents and creative skills as key drivers of youth empowerment and the state's economic transformation.

Mr Otti made the declaration at the grand finale of the Abia Talent Hunt, tagged "Abia Beyond Creativity", organised by the state's Ministry of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy in collaboration with the Ministry of Sports and Youth Development at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Secretariat, Umuahia, according to a statement issued by the governor's Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma, on 31 October.

Mr Otti assured that his administration will continue to create the right atmosphere where Abia youths would aspire and compete on the global stage.

The governor, represented by the Secretary to the Abia State Government, Kenneth Kalu, described the initiative as one of the flagship programmes of his administration, designed to discover, empower, and showcase the rich creative potentials of the Abia youth.

Mr Otti, while emphasising that his administration places great value on youth creativity, noted that arts, culture, and innovation are critical pillars for Abia's future economic prosperity.

He encouraged participants to believe in their abilities and to see themselves as vital contributors to the transformation agenda of the new Abia.

In his address, the Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Matthew Ekwuribe, while describing the event as a celebration of possibilities, a testament of vision and a manifestation of creativity, noted that the event has provided the government with the opportunity to fish out young men and women whose creativity can light up a city with limitless imagination.

He explained that the initiative stands as a testament to Governor Otti's bold vision, which sees the creative arts as a powerful tool for driving development, empowerment, and economic transformation.

While describing Governor Otti as a visionary leader, performer, and a passionate believer in the potential of Abia youth, Mr Ekwuribe assured the contestants that the ministry is committed to working with them to ensure their talents find expression and their voices are heard beyond Abia State.

Also speaking, the state's Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Nwaobilor Ananaba, stated that the event is not just an exhibition of skills, but the birth of possibilities within men and women who have undergone rigorous mentorship and discipline.

He emphasised that Mr Otti's administration is committed to nurturing talent, promoting innovation and creating platforms for the younger generation to thrive with their God-given potential.

In his remarks on behalf of other contestants, the overall winner, Kelechi Kelvin, thanked Governor Otti's administration for providing them with the lifetime opportunity to showcase their talents and promised to keep developing their gifts and talents.

The highlight of the occasion was the presentation of N2 million, N1.5 million, and N1 million cheques to the first, second, and third runners-up, respectively, in the talent hunt, along with other monetary consolation prizes to other participants by the Abia State Government.

Governor Otti's representative, Mr Kalu, accompanied by other government officials and dignitaries, presented the prizes to the winners.