Nigeria: 'I'm Not Owing Actors Money, I Campaigned for Tinubu With My Funds' - MC Oluomo

The President of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Musiliu 'MC Oluomo' Akinsanya, has responded to the allegations made against him by some Nollywood actors.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the actors, including Fatai "Lalude" Adetayo, Ronke Oshodi-Oke, and Ganiu 'Alapini' Nafiu, accused MC Oluomo of failing to fulfil promises allegedly made during their campaign for President Bola Tinubu in the build-up to the 2023 general election.

They alleged that MC Oluomo withheld N1.5 million, which they alleged Mr Tinubu instructed him to distribute to them for their campaign efforts.

However, during an interview with broadcaster and film producer Kola Olootu, posted on Thursday on the latter's YouTube channel, MC Oluomo denied the claims, describing them as false and misleading.

He said, "I watched all their allegation videos, but I chose not to respond because I want them to keep saying whatever they wish in their minds. I know we all campaigned for President Bola Tinubu. Whether I did or not, anyone among them who didn't benefit or receive anything during the campaign should come out and say it. Nobody gave me money to campaign for Bola Tinubu.

"I spent my money to campaign for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu because, after my God and my mother, Tinubu is the only person who remains for me on earth and in heaven. I have been following him since 1990, and I have never fumbled. He made me who I am today--my children and I feed because of him. Unless he decides to quit politics, that's the only time I, Musiliu, will stop following him."

2027 election

Furthermore, MC Oluomo stated that he was less concerned about the actors' allegations, emphasising that his main priority was ensuring Mr Tinubu's re-election in the forthcoming 2027 presidential election.

He added that he treated the actors satisfactorily, noting that they even organised a surprise birthday celebration for him during the nearly four-month campaign.

"I booked 140 rooms for the actors and paid them N45,000 daily, with additional feeding allowances, until the campaign ended. They worked for about four months. Imagine someone working five days straight without being paid--wouldn't such a person run away?

"They even organised a birthday celebration for me. Some people asked me to check on them when I returned from the US. They surprised me with a birthday party and invited Malaika to perform. I used my own money for everything, and I will still use my money for the forthcoming presidential election", MC Oluomo noted.

He maintained that he would never stop until Mr Tinubu retired from politics, adding, "Those allegations don't discourage me because, when it comes to anything related to Tinubu, I stay focused. When it's time for campaigns, my ears are closed to distractions.

"My only priority is ensuring Tinubu's victory in 2027. The media doesn't concern me. If I post about doing a giveaway today, even those insulting me will still send their account numbers--that's the media for you."