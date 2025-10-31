Nigeria: Nipost Launches Online Customs Duty Payment Portal to Boost Operational Efficiency

Tola Odeyemi described the new platform as "a new chapter in NIPOST's transformation story.

The Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) has unveiled an online customs duty payment portal in partnership with Paystack, Messenger and Sendbox to modernise operations, boost transparency and improve delivery efficiency in Nigeria's fast-growing e-commerce space.

Inaugurated on Thursday in Abuja, the initiative marks a milestone in NIPOST's ongoing transformation into a digital-driven public institution.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

It also aligns with the government's agenda to improve citizens' experience through technology and strengthen public service trust.

Speaking at the launch, the postmaster general of the federation, Tola Odeyemi, described the new platform as "a new chapter in NIPOST's transformation story, one that blends our legacy of public service with the power of technology, fintech, and innovation."

The NIPOST chief declared that the partnership with Paystack, Messenger and Sendbox will usher the agency into a phase defined by public service excellence, fintech integration and trade facilitation.

The solution allows customers to receive real-time notifications once customs duties are assessed, with secure payment links sent to them via email, SMS or WhatsApp.

"Once payment is made, EMS and Messenger's last-mile delivery system ensures your parcel reaches you at home or work expeditiously, and Sendbox's tracking technology lets you follow your shipment every step of the journey with full transparency," she said.

Ms Odeyemi said the project directly addresses long-standing complaints from Nigerians who often experience hidden customs charges and delays when picking up international parcels.

"These frustrations are valid. They reflect an experience too many customers have had: discovering at the counter that additional duties must be paid, with no prior notice. Today, as the chief customer service officer, I am proud to say we are closing that gap."

Representing the minister of communications, innovation and digital economy, Bosun Tijani, the permanent secretary of the ministry, Rafiu Adeladan, said the partnership exemplifies how public institutions can cooperate with private innovators to improve service delivery.

"Today's gathering is far more than a product launch. It is a statement of intent -- an example of what a reformed public service can look like in Nigeria," Mr Adeladan said.

"This is how a modern public service should operate: one that sees the private sector not as a rival but as a co-creator and collaborator for national progress."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to him, the initiative reflects President Bola Tinubu's digital public infrastructure vision, which links identity, payments and logistics systems to improve governance and enhance businesses.

He expects the project to make trade faster and simpler, promote financial inclusion through secure remote payments, empower small businesses that depend on imported goods and create jobs across logistics and technology sectors.

With the portal's launch, NIPOST said it is reaffirming its commitment to a digital-first postal and logistics ecosystem that supports e-commerce, trade facilitation and financial inclusion.