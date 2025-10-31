Nigeria: Abia to Partner Uganda to Take Msmes to the Next Level

press release

Governor Alex Otti stated that Abians are so enterprising that they do not need palliatives and handouts but an enabling environment

The Abia State Government is poised and committed to partnering the Republic of Uganda and other countries, bodies and agencies to take the micro, small, and medium-scale enterprises (MSMEs) to the next level.

Governor Alex Otti disclosed this on Thursday, 30 October, when he received a delegation from the Ugandan High Commission led by Ambassador Philip Ocham Odida, who called on him in his office, according to a statement from Mr Otti's spokesperson, Njoku Ukoha.

Mr Otti said his administration has been very intentional about supporting MSMEs because it is the backbone of the state's economy, as Abia remains a state to beat in MSMEs.

"When it has to do with MSMEs, the capital is here (Abia), and we are not arrogant about it, it's the truth.

"If you are looking for people who are entrepreneurial, people who are creative, ingenious people, people who can make anything, they may not be as sophisticated, but they can make it, and then over time, they can also become experts. You need to look no further than Aba and Abia State. Since the inception of this government, exactly 29 months ago, we have been very, very deliberate about supporting MSMEs, because we know that it is the backbone of Abia State," Governor Otti stated.

Mr Otti explained that Abia can compete with other producers around the world, boasting a productive population of approximately 4.8 million who are highly talented and skilled in crafts, ranging from shoes and fabrics to high-quality fashion.

The governor added that Abians are so enterprising that they do not need palliatives and handouts but an enabling environment.

"And that's why we focus on creating infrastructure, making the place safe, cleaning up the environment, and providing constant power as much as possible. And just doing everything to make their businesses thrive. I'm glad that two years and a few months down the line, a lot of things have changed," Governor Otti explained.

The governor directed the relevant government officials to sit with the Ugandan High Commissioner's team and work out the details of the proposed collaboration.

"Trade is one thing, but I think beyond trade, there is partnership. That is where I want us to focus. What are the things that our people need? What do we have that your people need? How can we now move from there to even exchange ideas, to work together for the benefit of Nigeria and Uganda?" Governor Otti stated.

The governor thanked the Ugandan High Commissioner for acknowledging his administration's modest efforts and assured him that he would continue to work on creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

Why we visited Abia - Ugandan high commissioner

Speaking earlier, the Ugandan High Commissioner, Mr Odida, disclosed that they were in Abia to seek ways of partnering with Abia to build a sustainable and mutually beneficial economic bridge between Abia State and the Republic of Uganda.

He described Abia as "a rising centre of innovation, enterprise and economic dynamism in Nigeria". He added that their mission in the state is to explore concrete avenues for economic cooperation between Abia and Uganda, especially in the micro, small and medium-scale enterprises sector, which forms the backbone of every economy.

The high commissioner commended Mr Otti's visionary leadership style, describing it as a model of good governance.

He lauded his prudent financial management and successful industrial revival, disclosing that it was his achievements that attracted them to explore a partnership with Abia State.

The state's Commissioner for Industry and SMEs, Mike Akpara, his Trade and Commerce counterpart, Salome Obiukwu, Special Adviser to the Governor on Trade and Commerce, Nwaka Inem, the DG and CEO of Bureau of Public-Private-Partnership and Investment Promotion, Chinedum Chijioke, among others, were present at the visit.