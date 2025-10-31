Where Africa's Cultural Giants Meet - SIMA 2025 Lights Up Cotonou

From November 10 to 15, Cotonou will become the capital of Africa’s Cultural and Creative Industries (CCI). The Francophone Africa Music Industry Fair (SIMA) will bring together for six days the most influential figures of the continent’s musical and cultural scene. Artists, producers, institutions, major labels, and investors will meet to celebrate African creativity, share expertise, and rethink models of cultural cooperation and export.

Artists in the Spotlight

SIMA 2025 will host a constellation of influential artists representing the diversity of Africa’s creative industries.

A’Salfo, from the group Magic System, will share his experience as a cultural entrepreneur and institution builder (FEMUA, Gaou Production). Pit Baccardi, SIMA co-founder, African rap pioneer, and founder of Empire Company, recently celebrated 25 years of his career and will speak on new export models for African hip-hop.

Regulators and Industry Builders

Beyond the stage, SIMA will be a forum for discussions on the regulation and recognition of artistic work.

Experts such as Akotchayé Okio, International Development Director at SACEM (Society of Authors, Composers and Music Publishers), and Oyinkansola Fawehinmi, lawyer to Nigerian artist Davido, will address the issue of copyright in an industry that remains largely informal.

The SNEP (National Syndicate of Phonographic Publishing) will also bring its expertise on international certification standards.

Institutions and Decision-Makers on Board

Institutionally, William Codjo, Director of the ADAC, will embody the vision of an integrated African cultural diplomacy.

Alongside him, Sinde Chékété, Director General of Benin Tourism, sees SIMA as a lever for both tourism and economic growth:

“Benin aims to become a pilot market for the creative economy. SIMA fully aligns with our industrial and tourism development strategy.”

International figures, such as Nadège Chouat, French Ambassador to Benin, will also attend to highlight new forms of cooperation between governments, enterprises, and artists.

Major Labels and Financial Institutions Get Involved

On the business side, Universal, Sony Music, and Warner will explore export partnerships, while financial institutions such as Afreximbank, the BOAD Foundation (represented by Amichia Sandra), and Global Citizen (with its Regional Director Ifeoma Chuks-Adizue) will discuss investment mechanisms for Africa’s creative industries.

“Our continent holds an inexhaustible creative wealth. Every day, talents emerge across all sectors of the Cultural and Creative Industries — music, cinema, fashion, visual arts, and media. This vitality perfectly reflects the energy and enthusiasm driving Africa’s cultural scene,”notes Mamby Diomandé, Founder and General Commissioner of SIMA.“We want to turn this creative energy into a sustainable economic engine.”

Awards and New Industry Models

Recognition will also take center stage. Julien Jaubert, founder of Les Flammes Awards, and Jah Press (Kundé Awards) will join a roundtable on the impact of music awards in promoting African talent.

Managers, Promoters, and Media: The Architects of Visibility

Charline Fret (former Legal & Business Affairs at Universal Music Group) and Eric Bellamy, concert producer and top French rap tour manager, will discuss the challenges of Africa’s live music scene.

International media outlets, including TV5 Monde, represented by Olivier Schaack, Artistic Director of the group, will share insights on how global media can amplify the reach of African artists.

Angela Ndambuki, Regional Director for Sub-Saharan Africa at the IFPI (International Federation of the Phonographic Industry), will also attend to discuss monetization and certification challenges across the continent.

Local Icons Strengthening Regional Reach

Several key players from Benin’s Cultural and Creative Industries will be present, reinforcing the local and regional scope of this edition.

Among them, Lionel Talon, official patron of SIMA 2025, promoter of the WeLovEya Festival and the Eya Community Center, has long championed the promotion of Beninese talent and heritage.

Ulrich Adjovi, CEO of the Empire Group and promoter of the Benin International Arts Festival (FInAB), a major force behind the professionalization of Benin’s creative ecosystem, will also be present. Their commitment highlights Benin’s leadership role in transforming Africa’s CCIs.

Cotonou, the New Hub of Francophone African Music

By bringing together creators, investors, institutions, and global platforms, Cotonou is asserting itself as the new hub of Francophone African music.

This 2025 edition of the Francophone Africa Music Industry Fair will not just be an event — it will mark an economic and cultural turning point, where creativity will finally transcend passion to become a true productive and profitable industry.