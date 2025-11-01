Nigeria: Trump Lists Nigeria As 'Country of Particular Concern' Over Alleged Genocide Against Christians

1 November 2025
This Day (Lagos)
By Michael Olugbode

Abuja — United States President Donald Trump has announced Nigeria as a "country of particular concern" after claiming that Christianity faces a threat in the country.

The countries of particular concern are the list of nations the US finds have engaged in severe violations of religious freedom.

In a post on Truth Social, Donald Trump said, "Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria. Thousands of Christians are being killed. Radical Islamists are responsible for this mass slaughter. I am hereby making Nigeria a "COUNTRY OF PARTICULAR CONCERN."

"When Christians, or any such group, is slaughtered like is happening in Nigeria (3,100 versus 4,476 Worldwide), something must be done! I am asking Congressman Riley Moore, together with Chairman Tom Cole and the House Appropriations Committee, to immediately look into this matter, and report back to me."

The US President continued that the United States "cannot stand by while such atrocities are happening in Nigeria, and numerous other Countries. We stand ready, willing, and able to save our Great Christian population around the World!"

The Country of Particular Concern list features Burma, People's Republic of China, Cuba, Eritrea, Iran, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Nicaragua, Pakistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan, according to the State Department website.

The severe violations include "systematic, ongoing, egregious violations of religious freedom," including violations such as: (1) torture; (2) prolonged detention without charges; (3) forced disappearance; or (4) other flagrant denial of life, liberty, or security of persons, the state department said.

The special watch list countries are Algeria, Azerbaijan, the Central African Republic, Comoros, and Vietnam.

Apart from countries, the US also has a list of entities that are of particular concern. These are al Qa'ida affiliate Al-Shabaab, Boko Haram, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the Houthis, ISIS-Sahel (formerly known as ISIS-Greater Sahara), ISIS-West Africa, al Qa'ida affiliate Jamaat Nasr al-Islam wal Muslimin, and the Taliban.

