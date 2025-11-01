Nigeria Reacts to U.S. 'Country of Concern' Designation, Denies Christian Genocide Allegation

The ministry further noted that religious freedom has not been impeded in the country, and Christians have the freedom to practice their faith across the country.

The Nigerian government has denied allegations made by US President Donald Trump that Christianity faces existential threats in the country.

In a statement released on Saturday, the Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs described Mr Trump's claim that extremist groups were killing thousands of Christians on a large scale as inaccurate and unreflective of the true security situation in Nigeria.

The ministry further noted that religious freedom has not been impeded in Nigeria and Christians have the freedom to practice their faith across the country.

"The Federal Government of Nigeria notes the recent remarks by the US President Donald J. Trump alleging large-scale killings of Christians in Nigeria and calling for the country's designation as a "Country of Particular Concern."

"While Nigeria appreciates global concern for human rights and religious freedom, these claims do not reflect the situation on the ground. Nigerians of all faiths have long lived, worked, and worshipped together peacefully," the statement read in part.

The ministry reaffirmed the Tinubu administration's commitment to combating terrorism, fostering interfaith harmony, and safeguarding the lives and rights of all citizens.

"Under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigeria remains committed to fighting terrorism, strengthening interfaith harmony, and protecting the lives and rights of all its people," the statement read.

It further noted that Nigeria would continue to engage constructively with the US government to enhance mutual understanding of the country's security realities and peacebuilding efforts.

Mr Trump had announced on Saturday the decision to designate Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern, falsely citing an "existential threat" that has led to the death of thousands of the country's Christian population.

The status is reserved for nations that are engaged in or tolerate severe violations of religious freedom, as outlined in the International Religious Freedom Act.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Trump had also vowed to investigate the claims and take further actions.

The US designation comes after weeks of campaigns and demands by some Republican lawmakers for the US to sanction Nigeria for allowing the "persecution of Christians."

The officials had falsely accused the federal government of facilitating this anti-Christian crusade in an attempt to rid the country of Christians.

Nigeria was first designated a CPC in 2020 during Mr Trump's first administration.

That decision followed recommendations by the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF).

The commission had also cited violence between Christian and Muslim communities, attacks by Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), and concerns about government inaction.

The country became the first secular democracy ever placed on the CPC list.

This tag was, however, withdrawn in 2021 under the Joe Biden administration.