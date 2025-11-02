Nigeria: Exclusive - Alleged Coup Plot: Over 30 People to Face Trial

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier published the identities of 16 top military officers allegedly involved in the failed attempt.

Investigations have progressed into the alleged attempted coup by some Nigerian soldiers arrested in September, with more than 30 suspects now set to face trial, PREMIUM TIMES can report.

Sources familiar with the investigation said the suspects, including senior military officers, are expected to be tried in both civil courts and military court martials.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The officers allegedly planned a violent takeover in which top government officials were marked for assassination.

Earlier, PREMIUM TIMES reported that a special panel was investigating individuals implicated in the failed attempt. The panel has now prepared a preliminary report that will be submitted to President Bola Tinubu, according to a source.

The report indicates that more than 30 suspects may face trial, while about seven others remain at large. Those found not to have a case to answer are expected to be released.

"The seven people could not be found in their homes, and their telephone numbers have been dead since this matter started," one source said. "So they are still on a manhunt."

It is unclear whether Timipre Sylva, a former Bayelsa governor and petroleum minister, is among the seven people at large. Mr Sylva recently confirmed that his home was raided by soldiers but denied any involvement in a coup plot.

"During the said operation, considerable damage was inflicted upon the property.

"Despite sustained efforts, I have been unable to ascertain the reasons or authorisation for this raid. To the best of my knowledge, the officers involved did not provide any categorical explanation for their actions, either at the time or subsequently," Mr Sylva's spokesperson, Julius Bokoru, said.

Mr Bokoru also confirmed that Mr Sylva was not in the country during the raid and did not disclose when he plans to return to Nigeria.

Next Step by Investigators

The Chairman of the Special Investigative Panel, Emmanuel Undiendeye, a major general who is also the Chief of Defence Intelligence (CDI), is expected to meet with the Chief of Defence Staff and other service chiefs in the coming days to determine next steps.

"The president will also be briefed," another source confirmed.

Military officers among the suspects will first face court martials before possible civil proceedings, while civilians implicated in the alleged plot will be tried in civil courts, our sources said.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier published the identities of 16 top military officers allegedly involved in the failed attempt. The officers were arrested in late September after intelligence reports indicated they were holding secret meetings and planning to overthrow the government. Fourteen of the detained officers are from the Nigerian Army, while two are from the Navy and Air Force.

The identities of the newly arrested suspects remain unclear.

Although the Defence Headquarters had released an ambiguous statement on the alleged coup attempt, sources said military authorities now appear ready to make categorical statements about the coup and those arrested.

"In the days to come, the Defence Headquarters is likely to issue a statement telling Nigerians about the findings from the investigation so far," one source said.

Background

PREMIUM TIMES reported the Nigerian military's commencement of a probe into the foiled coup plot involving some top officers arrested in late September. While not explicitly denying the alleged plot, the military described its investigation of the officers as "a routine internal process aimed at maintaining discipline and professionalism within the ranks."

Security sources told this newspaper that the alleged plotters planned to assassinate President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas, among others.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Weeks after the alleged coup was foiled and several suspects were arrested, President Tinubu carried out a major shake-up in the military hierarchy that surprised many Nigerians. He removed the Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa, a general, and replaced him with the Chief of Army Staff, Olufemi Oluyede, a general.

He also appointed Waidi Shaibu, a lieutenant general, as the new Chief of Army Staff, Sunday Aneke, an air vice marshall, as the Chief of Air Staff, and Idi Abbas, a rear admiral, as Chief of Naval Staff. Mr Undiendeye retained his position as Chief of Defence Intelligence.

However, the presidency did not link the reshuffle to the alleged coup plot.

Defence spokesperson Tukur Gusau, a lieutenant colonel, could not be reached for comment as of the time of filing this report. Calls and a message to his mobile phone went unanswered.