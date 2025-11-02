Daniel Bwala, Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Policy Communication, meeting with the President.

Daniel Bwala, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, says President Tinubu and US President Donald Trump will meet "in the coming days" to address claims of a Christian genocide in Nigeria.

Bwala's statement follows Trump's recent remarks accusing the Nigerian government of ignoring attacks on Christians -- a claim that has sparked widespread debate.

The US president had threatened to launch a strike in Nigeria and "wipe out" terrorists he said were killing Christians in the country.

He also warned that the United States might cut off all aid and assistance to Nigeria.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

According to Bwala, both leaders share a strong commitment to tackling insurgency and terrorism.

He noted that Trump had previously supported Nigeria by approving arms sales, which Tinubu's administration has "adequately utilised" in its counterterrorism efforts.

"Both President Bola Tinubu and President Donald Trump have shared interest in the fight against insurgency and all forms of terrorism against humanity," Bwala wrote on X.

"President Trump has assisted Nigeria a lot by authorizing the sale of arms to Nigeria, and President Tinubu has adequately utilized the opportunity in the fight against terrorism, for which we have massive results to show for it."

Addressing the controversy over whether terrorists in Nigeria target only Christians or all faiths, Bwala said any such differences "would be discussed and resolved" during the upcoming meeting, which could take place either at the State House in Abuja or the White House in Washington.

"As for the differences as to whether terrorists in Nigeria target only Christians or in fact all faiths and no faiths, the differences, if they exist, would be discussed and resolved by the two leaders when they meet in the coming days, either in State House or White House," he added.