Nigeria: Strike - Resident Doctors Abandon Patients, Hospitals

Uyo — As the indefinite strike action by resident doctors continues across the country, medical practitioners have abandoned patients and deserted hospitals, crippling activities in many health facilities.

When LEADERSHIP visited the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), our reporter observed a stark contrast to the usual bustle at the Surgical Emergency Unit.

The area was largely deserted, with only a handful of patients inside while their relatives waited outside. Olamide Adeleye, a relative of one of the patients, said no patients had been admitted or attended to since her arrival that day.

She added that the previous day, some nurses had provided only basic first aid as doctors remained absent due to the ongoing strike.

A security officer at the Surgical Emergency Unit described the challenges patients face during the strike:

"There is nothing anyone can do here right now because the doctors are not working. Nobody can attend to you. You can confirm this from the nurse on duty inside. If you bring anyone here, the best we can do is refer you elsewhere because only nurses are working, and their capacity is limited."

A nurse at the unit reinforced this account, saying: "We are not admitting patients during this strike. Even if you bring someone here, we will have to refer them to another hospital. We provide first aid as needed, depending on the severity of the patient's condition. If stabilisation is needed before referral, we will attend to that; otherwise, we issue referrals."

Deputy Leader of the South-West Caucus of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), Dr Salmon Oladapo, expressed deep frustration over government delays and the lack of meaningful dialogue amid the indefinite strike.

Strike Remains Indefinite, Resident Doctors Insist

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has reiterated that its ongoing nationwide strike remains indefinite until its 19-point demands are met.

Speaking with our correspondent, NARD President, Dr Muhammad Suleiman, lamented that out of the association's 19-point demands, only two -- the 25-35 per cent salary review and the accoutrement allowance -- are being addressed, while "17 remain unresolved."

"This strike is still indefinite until all our minimum demands are met," he said.

Meanwhile, the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, in a statement by its Head of Information and Public Relations, Alaba Balogun, on Saturday, said the government had released substantial funds to address outstanding payments and continues to engage with unions to restore normalcy.

The ministry also disclosed that the government has granted special waivers for the recruitment of 15,000 additional health workers in 2025, following the employment of over 20,000 in 2024, and has engaged a mediator, Prof Dafe Otobo, to facilitate negotiations.

Empty Wards, Consulting Units in Lafia

Central wards at the Federal University of Lafia Teaching Hospital were devoid of patients as the nationwide strike entered its second day.

The consulting units were also empty, as doctors withdrew their services in full compliance with the directive.

LEADERSHIP observed that only nurses were attending to a few patients with critical conditions who were unable to leave due to their circumstances.

The affected patients include accident victims and those requiring emergency care. Some patients were seen evacuating their belongings with relatives in search of medical services elsewhere.

Our correspondent met John Gloria Namo at the hospital entrance with her mother, Elizabeth, as they made their way to Kowa Hospital along Jos Road. Gloria, admitted three days earlier for typhoid complications, said: "You can see my condition; I can barely walk. We barely commenced treatment when I woke up this morning to news of the strike. I was advised to go to another facility as there are no doctors to attend to me."

Yenagoa: Doctors' Strike Grounds Activities at FMC, Wards Deserted

The Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, has been left desolate following the strike by resident doctors under the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD).

A visit to the facility on Sunday revealed that most buildings were locked, with only a few staff members on duty and minimal patient activity. The usually busy environment was eerily calm, with empty corridors and deserted waiting areas.

At the Male Surgical Ward, only one patient was seen receiving care, as operations had slowed to a near halt.

Strike: Bauchi Patients Groan as Resident Doctors Shut Down ATBUTH

Patients seeking medical attention at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), Bauchi, have been left stranded following the total shutdown of services by resident doctors.

LEADERSHIP observed that the strike has paralysed operations at the state's largest tertiary health facility, throwing hundreds of patients and their families into despair.

When our correspondent visited the hospital on Friday morning, wards, consulting rooms, and laboratories were largely deserted.

Resident Doctors Bring Healthcare to a Standstill at UCTH Calabar

The University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH), Cross River State, is facing a severe healthcare crisis as resident doctors under NARD continue their indefinite strike.

An eyewitness said only a few consultants and nurses were present, while doctors' duty posts remained unattended.

A nurse, Stella Bassey, told our correspondent: "We are just working alongside one or two consultants who have shown up."

A patient, Mr Stanley Edem, lying in the male ward, said he was preparing to move to a private facility or the Navy Reference Hospital on Murtala Mohammed Highway, as the strike had yet to be called off.

"My condition demands absolute care. I can't afford to remain in hospital without full attention from doctors," he said.

Patients Stranded at FMC Umuahia

At the Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia, Abia State, patients were seen confused and stranded following full compliance with the strike directive.

Those most affected were patients scheduled for surgery or under close observation. While some were moved to private hospitals, others, too weak or lacking funds, remained in the wards.

Speaking from her sickbed, an elderly woman, identified as Mama Cordelia, lamented bitterly over the situation.

Minimal Services at FMC Bida and FTH Lokoja

At the Federal Medical Centre, Bida, Niger State, only a few consultants and auxiliary staff were available to attend to patients.

A relative of a patient said: "You cannot get consultants to attend to you as easily as you would resident doctors."

The Federal Teaching Hospital in Lokoja was a shadow of its former self on Sunday, as doctors fully complied with the nationwide strike.

Chairperson of the Association in Lokoja, Dr Mary Obari, told LEADERSHIP by telephone that all members had complied with the national directive "to press home their demands."

UPTH Implements Measures to Mitigate Impact

The University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH) has activated its stroke response protocols to cushion the impact of the strike.

UPTH's Chairman of the Medical Advisory Committee, Professor Datonye Alasia, told LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt yesterday that the hospital is "doing everything possible to sustain emergency services despite the constraints."

Skeletal Services in Birnin Kebbi and Maiduguri

At the Federal Teaching Hospital, Birnin Kebbi, patients received skeletal services from nurses only.

A patient, Malam Abubakar Ambursa, said he came to see a doctor but was unable to do so because "no one is on duty due to the strike."

At the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH), only consultants were attending to patients.

A hospital worker, speaking anonymously, said the strike "may discourage patients from coming at all."

Mrs Hauwa Yakubu, whose 21-year-old daughter underwent an appendectomy on Thursday, took her daughter home despite not being officially discharged due to the strike.

Uyo: Pressure on Primary and Private Health Centres

In Akwa Ibom State, the medical infrastructure at the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital (UUTH) has been overstretched, putting pressure on primary and secondary healthcare centres, as well as private clinics and roadside chemists.

Efforts by the Chief Medical Director (CMD), Professor EmemAbasi Bassey, to fill the gap left by striking doctors have yielded limited results, as even consultants and volunteers have been overwhelmed.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP, the Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Dr Gabriel Eyo, said: "Ninety per cent of the medical work is done by resident doctors, who sacrifice more time and energy to saving lives than consultants, who only have about an hour to attend to patients."