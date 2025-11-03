Nigeria: Patients Stranded, Discharged As Resident Doctors Strike

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) commenced an indefinite strike on Saturday, grounding activities in hospitals across the country.

Findings by Daily Trust showed that many health facilities where resident doctors provide essential services were largely deserted on Sunday, with only nurses on duty offering skeletal services.

NARD's president, Dr. Mohammad Suleiman, announced the commencement of the industrial action in a statement on Saturday.

This followed the expiration of a 30-day ultimatum earlier issued to the federal government.

NARD had confirmed plans to commence the strike on Saturday, November 1, 2025, after the government failed to meet its 30-day ultimatum.

According to Suleiman, the strike became inevitable after repeated failures by the government to implement agreements reached with the association despite several meetings, appeals, and warnings.

"We embark on this total, comprehensive, and indefinite strike not out of desire but out of necessity.

"Our decision follows the federal government's continued neglect of our legitimate demands and the worsening state of Nigeria's health system," Suleiman said.

He noted that resident doctors had exhausted all peaceful options, adding that their demands were focused on the survival of the nation's healthcare system and not personal gain.

"Our demands are not selfish nor politically motivated. They are centred on ensuring that doctors can provide safe, effective, and compassionate care in an environment that safeguards their physical and mental well-being," he said.

Among the key issues raised by NARD are unpaid arrears, poor working conditions, inadequate staffing, excessive workload, and the lack of essential medical infrastructure, which the doctors say have crippled healthcare delivery nationwide.

FG to release N11.9bn for doctors' arrears

Meanwhile, the federal government has announced plans to release N11.9 billion within 72 hours to settle part of the salary and allowance arrears owed to medical professionals.

The announcement came hours after NARD began its indefinite strike.

In a statement on Saturday, Head of Information and Public Relations at the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Alaba Balogun, said President Bola Tinubu has directed expedited payment of arrears to health workers.

He said the government had earlier released N10 billion in August to begin payment of seven months' arrears arising from the 25-35 percent salary review for health workers.

"In collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare commenced the payment of seven months' arrears of the 25-35 per cent upward review of the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure and the Consolidated Health Salary Structure to all categories of health workers, with N10bn paid in August 2025.

"Following the approval of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for these arrears owed to health workers, including members of NARD, to be paid expeditiously, as of Thursday, October 30, another sum of N21.3bn has been moved to the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System account, and payment has commenced.

"In addition, the sum of N11.995bn is being processed for release within 72 hours to pay other arrears, including accoutrement allowance. All these payments are being enjoyed by members of NARD in accordance with the salary structure in the health sector. Additionally, the federal government has released N10.6bn as of September 2025 as full payment for the 2025 Medical Residency Training Fund, paid exclusively to resident doctors nationwide," the statement said.

Situation in states

At the Kubwa General Hospital in Abuja, skeletal services were observed, as several departments, including the Accident and Emergency Unit (A&E), operated below capacity, leaving many patients unattended.

When our correspondent visited the hospital around 11.30am, the usually busy unit was nearly deserted, with only a few staff members seen on duty.

"Check if there is anybody who can attend to you," a worker at the A&E Unit told our reporter, who posed as a patient seeking urgent attention.

The male surgical ward was also empty, while the operating theatre appeared locked, with no visible activity taking place.

Patients and relatives waiting outside the wards expressed frustration over the slow pace of services.

"I've been here since morning to see a doctor, but no one has attended to me. They just keep saying the doctors are not around. We don't even know when they will come," said Habeeb Isa, who brought his son for treatment.

Makurdi

Our correspondent reports that many patients were discharged from the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH) shortly before the strike took its toll on the facility as house officers deserted their duty posts.

A patient, Chichi Terkura, said she was discharged from the hospital on Friday shortly after news filtered in that the doctors would commence the strike later that day.

"Many patients were also discharged that day so they could continue their medical attention elsewhere because of the strike. It's really a pathetic situation because I prefer the competent hands we have at BSUTH and the cheaper services compared to private facilities," Terkura said.

For Meduga Anselm, whose child is currently admitted at the hospital, little or no attention has been given to patients since the strike began.

"It's a terrible situation," he lamented.

Meanwhile, there are other patients said to be helpless at the hospital, even as the management tries to bridge the gap.

Maiduguri

In Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, our correspondent, who visited the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) observed skeletal services at the emergency ward.

The hospital, which is usually overcrowded with patients, had only nurses and a few medical doctors attending to people in some of the wards and departments visited.

A nurse who spoke on condition of anonymity said the doctors had complied with the strike, but a few remained on duty to attend to emergency cases.

Ladi Mshelia, a patient, said the strike had affected her appointment with a doctor in the hospital.

"Many of us were not aware of the strike. I covered a very long distance to come and see the doctor. Unfortunately, he didn't come, and I cannot see any other doctor around," she said.

She said some of the patients with serious cases have moved to private hospitals to avoid delay.

"It's difficult to get a doctor in the UMTH on a normal day, let alone during the strike action.

"My appeal is for the federal government to look into their demand and settle them so that activities will return properly in the hospital," she said.

Lagos

Several patients at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) and the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) have been forced to leave the facilities following the ongoing strike by doctors.

A visit by Daily Trust to LASUTH yesterday revealed that the waiting areas--usually crowded with relatives of patients--were largely empty, occupied only by nurses in purple uniforms and security officers in blue.

One hospital official confirmed that many patients had been discharged, adding that only a few were still receiving attention.

"Only the nurses are working; the doctors are on strike," she said.

President of the LASUTH Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), Dr. Morolayo Onamusi, in a text message, said: "We will put out a press release in due time. Thank you for reaching out and sharing our story."

Similarly, the president of the LUTH ARD, Dr. Benjamin Uyi, confirmed compliance with the strike directive, stating, "The strike is still ongoing."

Click here to start.