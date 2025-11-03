Kenya Intensifies Rescue Efforts in Marakwet East Landslide As Death Toll Rises to 21

2 November 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — The Government resumed search and rescue operation for survivors following a landslide in Marakwet East late on Friday night after heavy rainfall.

This comes as Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen confirmed that 21 people.

He said on X that more than 30 people were still unaccounted for after being reported missing by their families while 25 people with serious injuries had been airlifted to receive further medical attention.

The Kenyan Red Cross, which is helping to coordinate rescue efforts, said that the most affected areas are still not accessible by road due to mudslides and flash flooding.

The government has urged people living near seasonal rivers as well as areas that experienced landslides on Friday to move to safer ground.

Meanwhile, flash flooding and landslides in Uganda, near the border with Kenya, have killed a number of people since last Wednesday.

On Saturday, the Uganda Red Cross said another mudslide had occurred in Kapsomo village in the east of the country, destroying a house and killing four people inside.

The Red Cross said floods had severely affected most villages near riverbanks in the Bulambuli District.

It said continuous heavy rainfall had caused the River Astiri and the River Sipi "to overflow, resulting in widespread destruction of homes, crop fields, and community infrastructure".

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.