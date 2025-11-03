Kenya: National Exams in Marakwet East to Proceed Despite Landslide Tragedy

Aerial view of the devastation in Marakwet East.

Nairobi — Ministry of Education says it has put in place adequate measures to ensure candidates in Marakwet East continue their National exams on Monday without disruption.

Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura assured the candidates and Kenyans that exam papers will be airlifted to designated emergency examination centres despite the mudslide tragedy in Elgeyo Marakwet County that has claimed 26 lives and left 25 people missing.

"This tragedy has disrupted the ongoing exams. However, the government, through the Ministry of Education, has organised for the exams to continue uninterrupted. For the affected schools, the exams will be airlifted and for the one student whose left hand was injured, they will do the exam in the hospital," said Mwaura.

Heavy rains triggered the mudslide in the early hours of Saturday, November 1, 2025, destroying homes and sweeping away families in several villages.

Rescue teams have since been working in difficult conditions to find survivors and recover bodies.

Government agencies, the Kenya Defence Forces, National Police Service, Kenya Red Cross and local authorities are involved in the joint operation.

Helicopters, ambulances and medical staff have been deployed to evacuate the injured and deliver aid.

The government has already delivered food and non-food relief supplies to displaced families, including blankets, rice, beans, mattresses, and sanitary items.

Roads blocked by mud and debris are being cleared to allow access to remote villages.

Government Spokesperson's Office said the state will continue supporting affected households and asked Kenyans to stand with the victims.

The government is working with humanitarian partners to trace missing persons and provide psychosocial support to grieving families.

Kenyans of goodwill has been encouraged to continue to donate and assist those who lost homes and relatives in the disaster.

Meanwhile residents living near rivers, steep slopes, flood prone and mud/land slide prone areas have been urged to relocate to safer areas as heavy rains continue across the region"