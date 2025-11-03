Nigeria: Genocide - U.S. Churches Under Gun Attacks, Nigerian Lawyer Tells Trump

A Nigerian constitutional lawyer, Chief Okoi Obono-Obla, has accused US President Donald Trump and sections of the American government of hypocrisy over claims of "Christian genocide" in Nigeria, saying the United States should first address recurring gun attacks in its own churches before interfering in Nigeria's internal affairs.

Speaking in Calabar on Sunday, Obono-Obla described the US position as "dubious diplomacy backed by arrogant militarism," alleging that Washington was using religion as a pretext to destabilize Nigeria.

"The so-called 'Christian genocide' narrative being pushed by Trump and some American evangelical groups lacks logic, facts, and context," he said. "If America, which regularly experiences gun attacks in its churches, has not invited foreign armies to intervene, then it should allow Nigeria to manage her own challenges."

The former presidential aide warned that any attempt by the US to violate Nigeria's sovereignty under the guise of protecting religious groups would constitute a serious breach of international law.

He accused Washington of a long record of "sabotaging sovereign nations through misinformation and proxy wars," citing Iraq, Libya, and Ukraine as examples. "Whenever a nation challenges America's arrogance, it becomes a target for regime change," he added.

In a similar view, Barrister Leonard Anyogo, chairman of Good Governance Advocacy International, urged the Nigerian government to adopt a diplomatic, not confrontational, approach in responding to Trump's rhetoric.

"Nigeria must be engaging and not combative," Anyogo said. "We should focus on cooperation, not conflict, and propose genuine security synergy with the US rather than trading accusations."

Both lawyers called on the federal government to strengthen governance, promote justice, and pursue reforms that reinforce unity and credibility on the global stage.

They emphasized that Nigeria's best defence against foreign pressure lies in internal cohesion and proactive diplomacy anchored on mutual respect.

