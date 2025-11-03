Nigeria: SERAP Sues Akpabio, Abbas for Failing to Probe ₦3m Bribe-for-Bills Allegation

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit against the Senate President, Mr Godswill Akpabio and Speaker of House of Representatives, Mr Tajudeen Abbas over their alleged failure to investigate claims that lawmakers pay up to ₦3 million to sponsor or present bills, motions, and petitions at the National Assembly.

Akpabio and Abbas were being sued in their personal capacities and on behalf of all members of the National Assembly.

SERAP's suit followed recent allegations by Ibrahim Auro, a member of the House of Representatives (APC, Jigawa), who, in a viral video recorded in Hausa, claimed that members of the National Assembly pay between ₦1 million and ₦3 million to have their bills, motions or petitions sponsored or presented in the chambers.

In the suit numbered FHC/L/CS/2214/2025 and filed last week at the Federal High Court, Abuja, SERAP sought "an order of mandamus to direct and compel Mr Akpabio and Mr Abbas to refer to appropriate anticorruption agencies for investigation and prosecution the allegations of '₦3m Bribe-for-Bills' at the National Assembly."

It also sought an order of mandamus to direct and compel Akpabio and Abbas to take all necessary measures to protect the whistleblower, Hon. Ibrahim Auyo.

A statement by the group added, "The allegations of '₦3m Bribe-for-Bills' at the National Assembly are a grave violation of the public trust and constitutional oath of office by lawmakers."

"Lawmakers should not have to pay bribes to present motions and bills at the National Assembly. Bribery should never have any influence in the exercise of legislative duties or running of the National Assembly."

"These allegations of quid pro quo for lawmaking have seriously undermined Nigerians' democratic rights."