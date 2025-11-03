Nigeria: Cut Diplomatic Ties With U.S. Over Trump's Invasion Threat, Sheikh Gumi Tells Tinubu

Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has advised President Bola Tinubu to cut diplomatic ties with the United States of America if President Donald Trump fails to retract his military invasion threat.

Gumi, who stated this on his verified Facebook page on Sunday, said Trump's threats were disrespect to the Nigeria's sovereignty.

The cleric, who been at the forefront of dialogue with armed bandits in Nigeria, wrote: "For Trump to threaten a sovereign country with military attack is a profound disrespect to our authority, but we can rise above it. President Tinubu should summon the US ambassador; they either retract their threats or we sever diplomatic ties with this irresponsible regime.

"There are lots of other options for our economic expansion and military alliance," Gumi stated.

LEADERSHIP reports that President had on Saturday threatened to stop aid and other assistance to Nigeria, including possibly military action, if its leadership failed to stop alleged killings of Christian by Islamist groups.

Trump said American forces will come to Nigeria 'guns-a-blazing' to deal with the terrorist.