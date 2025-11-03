Nigeria, EU, France Sign Pact to Boost Capacity of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers

The Federal Government, in partnership with the European Union (EU) and France, has signed a strategic agreement under the Global Gateway's Manufacturing and Access to Vaccines, Medicines and Health Technologies (MAV+) Initiative to advance Nigeria's pharmaceutical manufacturing capacity and strengthen local health systems.

The project, named Quality Uplift for Advancing Local Industry in Medicine Standards (Qualimeds Nigeria), aims to enhance Nigeria's pharmaceutical ecosystem by expanding the local production of quality-assured medicines, improving access to essential health technologies, and promoting research-based innovation.

Additionally, the project will strengthen the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD) as a regional reference centre for critical activities such as bioequivalence, stability studies, and quality control, while fostering regional collaboration with Rwanda and Senegal.

With a total investment of €10.2 million, including €10 million from the EU and €200,000 in co-financing from the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, the 44-month project (2025-2028) will be implemented in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, NIPRD, and other local partners.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, held as part of the Nigeria-EU Health Investment Forum in Abuja, the EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Mr Gautier Mignot, emphasised the importance of the collaboration, describing it as proof of the enduring partnership among the EU, France, and Nigerian as well as West African stakeholders.

He stressed the need to build robust, resilient, and efficient health and social welfare systems to ensure prosperity for all.

"Let's combine the strength of our EU-Nigeria partnership and EU-ECOWAS partnership with the dynamism of our companies on both sides to achieve a common goal, making Nigeria's healthcare life-saving, sustainable, diversified, accessible, and affordable for all Nigerians, while creating jobs and opportunities," he said.

Mignot also expressed his wish to extend this vision across the rest of West Africa and the continent.

France's Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Marc Fonbaustier, reaffirmed France's commitment to the partnership through its Global Health Strategy.

He expressed pride in France's contributions, citing shared values and a collective commitment to strengthening health systems and empowering communities, while highlighting that the principles guiding this strategy are equity, solidarity, and human dignity,

"I am very proud that France, through the French Development Agency, is truly contributing to the implementation of the Qualimeds Nigeria project as part of the Team Europe initiative.

"It truly reflects our shared values and collective commitment to strengthening health systems, advancing equity, and empowering communities through improved access to essential products and services," he said.

The Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of NIPRD, Dr Obi Adigwe, highlighted the significance of strategic partnerships in advancing Nigeria's pharmaceutical manufacturing and strengthening local health systems.

"We want to ensure that our people not only get the highest level of access to healthcare, but also benefit from socio-economic development, job creation, capacity building, technology transfer, and revenue generation," he said.

In his remarks, the National Coordinator of the Presidential Initiative for Unlocking the Healthcare Value Chain (PVAC), Dr Abdu Mukhtar, echoed the transformative potential of the partnership.

He emphasised PVAC's efforts to position healthcare as a driver of economic growth and industrialisation, ensuring that all Nigerians have access to affordable, quality healthcare.

"Today, we are signing new commitments, including those under the MAV+ initiative, to expand vaccine and health product manufacturing. The end goal is that every Nigerian, regardless of status or location, can access affordable, quality healthcare.

"Knowing that we cannot do this alone, we fully recognise the importance of this day. The EU, its Member States, and other development partners have been steadfast allies in this journey, supporting healthcare optimisation in Nigeria," he stated.