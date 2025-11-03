Uganda: UPDF Condemns Western Uganda Attacks, Assures of Peace and Stability

The Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces (UPDF) has condemned the coordinated armed attacks that rocked parts of Western Uganda on Saturday and assured the public that peace and stability have been restored across the affected districts of Bundibugyo, Kasese, and Fort Portal.

In a follow-up statement issued on Sunday, Major General Felix M. Kulayigye, the Director of Defence Public Information, said the attacks--targeting both police and army positions--were contained swiftly by joint security forces. He reaffirmed the army's commitment to ensuring that such threats do not recur.

"The UPDF strongly condemns the cowardly acts carried out by these armed groups. We want to assure all Ugandans that the situation is under full control, and normalcy has returned to all affected areas," Major General Kulayigye said.

He confirmed that the assailants, armed with submachine guns and machetes, attempted to overrun security installations on Saturday morning but were repelled by the UPDF and police.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Several of the attackers were killed or captured, while pursuit operations continue in the Rwenzori sub-region.

"Our forces acted with professionalism and precision to defend the people and their property. We shall not allow any elements--foreign or domestic--to undermine the peace Ugandans enjoy today," Kulayigye added.

According to security sources, the attackers simultaneously targeted police posts in Kasese District, UPDF detachments in Bundibugyo, and a site near Canon Apollo School in Fort Portal City.

One soldier and a civilian woman were killed during the confrontations.

Major General Kulayigye said investigations are ongoing to determine the identity and motives of the perpetrators, describing the attacks as "deliberate attempts to sow fear and instability in the region."

"The UPDF, working with other security agencies, is analyzing intelligence gathered from the scene to establish the networks behind these attacks. We are confident the masterminds will be brought to justice," he said.

He urged residents to remain calm and vigilant, emphasizing that the army has reinforced deployments across the region to deter further incidents.

"We have intensified patrols and surveillance across Bundibugyo, Kasese, and Fort Portal. The people should continue with their normal activities but report any suspicious movements immediately," he noted.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Legal Affairs Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Local leaders in Kasese and Bundibugyo also commended the army's quick response, saying the reassurance has eased tensions among residents who were initially gripped by fear following the overnight gunfire and sporadic clashes.

The UPDF maintained that Uganda's territorial integrity and internal security remain uncompromised.

"Our mission is to safeguard the sovereignty of Uganda and ensure lasting peace. No group will succeed in disrupting that," the statement said.