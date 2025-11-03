Uganda: Kasese Attack Death Toll Hits 19 As Arrests Reach 40

The death toll from the Kasese attacks has risen to 19, while 40 suspects are now in custody as security agencies intensify investigations into the coordinated assault on police installations in the Rwenzori region.

Authorities say more arrests are expected, with intelligence pointing to specific hideouts used by the attackers.

"We have continued our operations, and from yesterday, 19 people have been confirmed to have been put out of action while 40 are in custody," said SSP Alex Muhumuza, deputy RPC Rwenzori East.

Security and government officials are focusing on Gatyanga in Bunyangabu District and Busongora North in Kasese, areas identified as primary hideouts and recruitment grounds for the assailants behind Sunday's attacks.

The situation prompted an emergency meeting chaired by State Minister for ICT Godfrey Kabbyanga, together with security heads and LC3 chairpersons from Busongora North, aimed at understanding the growing threat and developing lasting solutions.

"We want to understand why Bunyangabu and Busongora North have become hotspots for these criminal acts. I want to appreciate the vigilance of our people who continue to cooperate with security in identifying suspects," Kabbyanga said.

Gatyanga has been described as the largest operating base for the assailants, with several arrests already made during joint operations in the area.

Authorities have dismissed claims linking the attacks to either the Obusinga Bwa Rwenzururu Kingdom or the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), stressing that investigations so far point to local criminal networks exploiting community vulnerabilities.

"So far, intelligence does not indicate any ties to the ADF or the Kingdom. These appear to be local criminal elements taking advantage of community vulnerabilities," Kabbyanga said.

Security agencies have intensified patrols and operations across the Rwenzori sub-region to track remaining suspects and dismantle networks believed to be aiding the attacks.

While calm has largely returned to Kasese, authorities continue to monitor the region closely as investigations into the attackers' hideouts in the Rwenzori mountains and surrounding villages deepen.