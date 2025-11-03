Nigeria: Ahead of 2027 Presidential Election, Akpabio, Abbas, Akume Launch Tinubu Support Group in Benue

Makurdi — The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume; Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio; and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, at the weekend inaugurated the President Bola Tinubu Support Group 2027 in Makurdi, Benue State.

Senator Akume, represented by Senator Jacob Gyado at the event, commended the group's Chief Convener and Coordinator, Mr. Mathias Byuan, for taking the initiative to rally support for the president ahead of the next general elections.

According to Akume, President Tinubu has already secured the confidence of Nigerians through the implementation of policies and projects that directly impact the people.

He expressed optimism that Benue and the entire North-central region would overwhelmingly support Tinubu for a second term in 2027.

"The Tiv people, too, must have a political leader; let the youths wait for their time. You can't start school today and become a professor today. When the time comes, we will speak with you," Akume said.

"I have produced three governors consecutively and several senators. Any wise politician should know who to follow."

Speaking at the event, Senate President Akpabio, represented by Senator Titus Sam, praised President Tinubu for appointing the first-ever SGF from the North-central region, noting that the move reflects the president's inclusive leadership style.

"Tinubu is the best thing that has happened to this country. Nigerian students are already testifying that, as Nigerian Education Loan Fund recipients, they now access funds to pay their fees," Akpabio said.

"Through the removal of fuel subsidies, governors now access billions monthly to execute projects in their various states. The list is endless."

In his goodwill message, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas, represented by Hon. Dickson Tarkigir (Makurdi/Guma Federal Constituency), urged Nigerian youths to embrace peaceful and progressive politics.

"President Tinubu has special love for the people of Benue," Tajudeen noted.

Also speaking, Chairman of the APC Elders Council in Benue, Simon Shango, decried the ongoing crisis within the state chapter of the party.

"In my over 80 years of existence, I have never seen a situation where elected state party officials have no place to work," Shango lamented.

"While other states are enjoying democracy, Benue is an exception. There's a need for change in 2027."

Earlier in his welcome address, the convener of the Ahmed Bola Tinubu (ABT) Support Group 2027 and Executive Director of Finance and Accounts at the Federal Housing Authority, Byuan, said Benue and the North Central region have every reason to support President Tinubu.

He revealed that the president had already appointed 24 Benue indigenes into key federal positions, including that of the SGF.

Byuan added that the group would embark on door-to-door campaigns to educate citizens about the president's policies and developmental strides.