Nigeria: APC Youths Urge Governor Ahmed Aliyu to Seek Second Term in 2027

-- Say Leadership Has Restored Confidence, Stability, and Progress in Sokoto State

SOKOTO -- The All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth Strategic Alliance (AYSAS) has urged Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto to seek a second term in office in the 2027 governorship election, citing what they described as his impressive achievements in infrastructure, education, healthcare, and governance.

The call was made during a well-attended press conference held Sunday in Sokoto, themed "Consolidating the Gains of Good Governance and Advancing Sokoto's Transformation Agenda."

Speaking at the event, the Director General of AYSAS, Comrade Musa Ladan, said the youth wing's endorsement of Governor Aliyu was based on his commitment to transparency, accountability, and purposeful leadership, which he said have repositioned the state on the path of stability and growth.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He announced that the group has resolved to purchase the governor's nomination and expression of interest forms when the time comes, describing it as a gesture of appreciation for his service.

"Governor Ahmed Aliyu has demonstrated uncommon leadership, continuity in governance, and a clear vision for development. His first term has laid a solid foundation that must not be truncated. We, therefore, call on him to heed the voices of the people and contest for a second term in 2027," Ladan said.

He stressed that the call was driven not by politics but by a desire to consolidate what he described as the administration's remarkable achievements.

According to him, Governor Aliyu's focus on human capital development, youth empowerment, and infrastructure has touched every sector of the state's economy, restoring public confidence in government.

"From the revitalisation of the health sector to the rehabilitation of schools, road construction, and improved water supply, the transformation under Governor Aliyu is visible and impactful. The people of Sokoto deserve the continuation of this progress beyond 2027," Ladan added.

He further commended the governor for fostering strong cooperation with traditional institutions, religious leaders, and security agencies -- a synergy he said has enhanced peace and stability across the state.

AYSAS urged APC stakeholders, political appointees, and grassroots supporters to remain united behind the governor, insisting that continuity is key to sustaining the administration's momentum.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In goodwill messages, AYSAS executives -- including Special Adviser to the group, Comrade Aminu Gada, as well as women mobilizers and coordinators -- described Governor Aliyu as "a leader of integrity and inclusiveness" who has given youths and women unprecedented opportunities in governance.

They pledged to embark on extensive sensitisation and mobilisation campaigns across all 23 local government areas to build strong grassroots support for the governor's re-election bid.

The group also appealed to political rivals to set aside personal interests and contribute to the ongoing development efforts in the state.

Concluding the event, Ladan reaffirmed AYSAS' commitment to promoting unity, progress, and good governance in Sokoto State, declaring:

"Continuity is the bridge between today's success and tomorrow's prosperity."