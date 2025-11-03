Nigeria: Tinubu's Economic Reforms Essential for Nigeria's Growth - Okpebholo

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has commended President Bola Tinubu for his bold economic reforms, visionary policies, and developmental programmes, which he said are reshaping governance and national development.

Okpebholo noted that the Federal Government's support to States has provided resources for meaningful developmental projects. He referenced the ongoing construction of flyover bridges and other infrastructural works in Edo State.

He said: "These projects are made possible through the support of President Tinubu. I urge all Edo people to continue supporting the President, whose reforms, though tough, are essential for Nigeria's progress."

Governor Okpebholo made this known in Benin City during the City Boy Movement program, an empowerment initiative aimed at supporting over 200 Edo youths.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He noted that his administration is delivering genuine progress and development to the three senatorial districts of the State.

"The previous government claimed to have transformed education in Edo State, but our findings show otherwise. We are changing the narrative. Through our ongoing reforms, school enrollment across the State is increasing, and we are upgrading facilities and learning processes so that Edo children can compete with their peers globally," he noted.

Edo State Deputy Governor, Dennis Idahosa, called on Edo youths to mobilize under the City Boy Movement to ensure that President Tinubu secures the highest number of votes in the South South region in the next election.

Idahosa said: "Edo State belongs to President Tinubu because he is a reliable and decisive leader. With the governor's performance, opposition in Edo State will soon become history. I call on our youths to stand firm, support this movement, and ensure Edo delivers the highest votes for the President."

In his remarks, the Minister of Youth Development, Hon. Ayodele Olawande, lauded Governor Okpebholo for his developmental strides, describing the event as a celebration of peace and progress in Edo State.

Olawande said: "The progress we see today began about a year ago with the emergence of a dynamic governor committed to development."

He emphasized that youths remain at the center of both national and state agendas, highlighting President Tinubu's trust in the nation's young population.

He added: "Nigeria's youths are its greatest asset. Through various platforms and skill development programmes, this administration ensures young people are empowered to build better futures for themselves and the nation."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Edo State Commissioner for Education and State Director of the City Boy Movement, Paddy Iyamu, praised President Tinubu for introducing the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), which he said has ensured that no Edo child is forced out of school due to financial constraints.