Liberia: Dr. Sia Wata Camanor - the New 'Sheriff' At NPHIL. Who Is She?

The National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) is being taken over by a new sheriff; a sheriff with an unimpeachable and unblemished standing in the country's medical landscape.

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, by virtue of the powers vested in him, recently saw the compelling need to appoint Dr. Sia Wata Camanor as Interim Director-General of NPHIL - a move that underscores the nation's renewed commitment to science-based leadership, institutional reform, and strengthened epidemic preparedness.

Appointing Dr. Camanor is seen as a glorifying opportunity for the country owing to the fact that she has distinguished herself as a venerated Public Health Leader, Pediatrician, Educator, and Humanitarian - a proven credential that qualifies her to lead Liberia's public health transformation.

As a renowned pediatrician, public health servant, educator, and humanitarian, Dr. Camanor brings over 20 years of distinguished service in clinical medicine, health leadership, medical education and research across Liberia, South Africa, and the West African subregion.

Of course, her appointment marks a new chapter in NPHIL's mission to prevent, detect, and respond to public health threats while advancing research and innovation to build a resilient health system for all Liberians.

Proven Leadership and Transformational Impact

By training and education, she is one of the country's renowned and proudest medical giants, who, prior to her appointment, served as Chief Medical Officer at the John F. Kennedy Medical Center from 2018-2024, Liberia's largest tertiary hospital where she oversaw an unprecedented period of institutional revitalization.

Under her leadership, JFK Medical Center made significant strides in meeting the health needs of Liberia in line with primary goals. They include, a 30% increase in outpatient visits, a 62% rise in inpatient admissions, significant reductions in mortality rates, expanded infrastructure and staff development programs.

Her tenure was marked by decisive leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and the continued rebuilding of the health system following the Ebola outbreak, demonstrating resilience, innovation, and a deep sense of duty to public service.

Regional and International Experience

Dr. Camanor's leadership extends beyond national borders. She previously served as Chief Medical Officer of the Guinea Alumina Corporation (Emirates Global Aluminium) in Boke, Guinea, where she managed clinical operations for more than 3,200 employees and contractors, ensuring compliance with occupational, environmental, and health standards.

She also serves as Country Representative and Instructor for Thummim Africa, mentoring healthcare professionals across the continent in hospital management, ethics, and patient-centered care.

Her early professional career in South Africa at leading hospitals including Chris Hani Baragwanath, Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital, and Tygerberg Hospital shaped her expertise in child health, infectious diseases, and emergency medicine.

Academic and Research Excellence

Dr. Camanor has served as Acting Chair of Pediatrics at the A.M. Dogliotti College of Medicine, Faculty Chair of Pediatrics at the Liberia College of Physicians and Surgeons (LCPS), and as a Clinical Lecturer in Pediatrics at the University of Liberia.

As First Vice President of LCPS, she has helped train over 155 medical specialists, bridging the country's post-war specialist gap and fostering excellence in clinical education.

Her research contributions featured in The Lancet Global Health, BMC Public Health, and other international journals explore critical topics such as Ebola's maternal and child health impacts, digital contact tracing, and Liberia's COVID-19 response.

She has collaborated with leading global institutions including the World Health Organization (WHO), USAID, the World Bank, Boston Medical Center, Yale University, Mount Sinai, and Vanderbilt University.

Humanitarian Commitment and Public Health Vision

Beyond her professional achievements, Dr. Camanor is celebrated for her humanitarian work. She has facilitated lifesaving heart surgeries for over 20 Liberian children abroad and played a pivotal role in infection-prevention training during the 2014 Ebola crisis.

Her service philosophy anchored in compassion, competence, and commitment reflects her lifelong dedication to advancing health equity and saving lives.

Education and Credentials

Dr. Camanor holds an MBBCh (Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery) from the University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa, and multiple postgraduate qualifications, including, fellowship in Paediatrics [FC Paed (SA)], College of Medicine, South Africa, diploma in HIV Management, diploma in Child Health, postgraduate Program in Pediatric Nutrition, fellowship by Election in Paediatrics (FWACP), West African College of Physicians, Foundation Fellowship, Liberia College of Physicians and Surgeons and certificate in Healthcare Management Masterclass, Thummim Africa.

Leading NPHIL into a New Era

As Interim Director-General, Dr. Camanor aims to enhance Liberia's epidemic preparedness, advance scientific research, and strengthen the nation's public health surveillance systems. Her leadership will focus on integrating science and policy, improving inter-agency coordination, and fostering regional and global partnerships.

"Public health is not just about fighting diseases, it's about protecting lives, building trust, and ensuring that every Liberian can live in dignity and health," Dr. Sia Wata Camanor, Interim Director-General, NPHIL.