Nigeria: Over 90 German Companies Now Operate in Nigeria - Tuggar

Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, Nigeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs, has disclosed that the relationship between Nigeria and Germany is improving, with over 90 German companies currently operating in the country.

He disclosed this at the German Unity Day celebration in Abuja over the weekend.

"Over 90 German companies now operate in Nigeria, contributing to job creation and technology transfer, and reinforcing Germany's position as Nigeria's second-largest trading partner," Tuggar, who was represented by Ambassador Wahab Akande, the Chief of Protocol, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said.

He said that beyond commerce, Nigeria and Germany had deepened cooperation through strategic agreements.

While commemorating the unification of Germany and its enduring friendship and strategic partnership with Nigeria. he said that Germany stood as a beacon of innovation, resilience and global cooperation, which Nigeria is proud to count among its most valued partners.

He said that the bilateral relations between the two countries had witnessed remarkable growth, particularly in the area of trade.

"The trade volume between Nigeria and Germany has surged by an impressive 30 per cent, reaching an all-time high of three billion euros.

"This milestone reflects not only the resilience of our economies, but also the mutual trust and shared vision that bind our nations," Tuggar said.

Meanwhile, Mrs Annett Gunther, the Ambassador of Germany to Nigeria, disclosed that a meeting of the German-Nigerian Binational Commission, under the leadership of both countries' Foreign Ministers, will be held in Berlin in the first week of November.

"We will discuss ways to further expand this partnership, particularly in the areas of energy and climate cooperation, investment and mineral resources, cultural exchange and migration.

"Germany and Nigeria, as strong economies and most populous countries in their respective continents, want to join forces and come closer together and adjust their partnership to new opportunities.

"Nigeria is a strong partner in preserving the international rules-based order, based on international law and the UN Charter, and a strategic partner for Germany in Africa," she said.

She expressed Germany's commitment to continue its strong cooperation programme with Nigeria.

