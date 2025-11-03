Nigeria: Our Roads Are Death Traps, Akwa Ibom Communities Cry Out

The people of Ikot Ekpene, Essien Udim, and Obot Akara Federal constituency in Akwa Ibom State have raised the alarm over the bad state of roads in the area.

The people decried the collapsed and poor road network dotting the federal constituency, the lack of electricity and youth unemployment.

While making submissions at the weekend in Ikot Ekpene during the "Peoples Assembly" organised by Yiaga Africa with support from the European Union to their Federal lawmaker, Hon. Patrick Umoh, the people who spoke from different local government areas in the constituency regretted the lives lost, economic misfortunes and security risk they have suffered.

They appealed to the legislature to ensure that the construction of the road network is included in the budget next year, and prayed to the executive to ensure the implementation.

While acknowledging the efforts of their representative, Patrick Umoh, in securing employment for some persons, the people stated that more needs to be done as many young graduates still roam the streets unemployed, and requested skills and grant empowerment for youths, women and people with disabilities.

In his remarks, the Program Officer, Yiaga Africa, Olaniyan Sanusi, said the essence of the Peoples Assembly was to bring the lawmakers or government closer to the people, allowing them to share information to make people-oriented policies.

Emphasising that though the government cannot meet all the demands of the people at once, Sanusi encouraged the people to prioritise their concerns before presenting them to their representatives, and follow up on the implementation.