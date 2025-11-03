Nigeria: Army Rallies Security Agencies to Tackle Emerging Threats in Kano

The 3 Brigade of the Nigerian Army in Kano has called for stronger inter-agency collaboration among security agencies to effectively combat emerging threats across Kano State and the nation.

Speaking during the Service and Agency Officers' Training Day held at Bukavu Barracks, the Commander of the 3 Brigade, Brigadier General Ahmed Tukur, said the initiative was aimed at equipping military and paramilitary personnel with updated knowledge of modern security challenges and strategies to counter them through enhanced synergy.

"The essence is to equip our officers and other security personnel with current trends in warfare so that we can discuss, synergise, and partner in addressing today's security threats," General Tukur said.

He noted that Nigeria's current security landscape--marked by insurgency, terrorism, and other asymmetric threats--requires a collective approach rather than a purely military response.

"The military alone cannot do it. What is required is synergy that brings everyone together," he said.

General Tukur explained that the monthly training sessions focus on topical security issues, allowing participants to share operational experiences and develop practical strategies for effective field coordination.

"Each month, we select themes that cut across various services to enrich ourselves and learn from one another. Once we leave here, we apply those lessons in our operations. This has greatly strengthened our inter-agency cooperation in the state," he added.

He revealed that previous sessions had addressed issues such as human trafficking, drug abuse, and border security, with resource persons drawn from the Customs Service, Immigration, NDLEA, and other agencies.

Also speaking at the event, DSE James Ebiboloukemi, Head of the Cybercrime Section I at the EFCC Kano Zonal Directorate, delivered a lecture on Combating Terrorist Financing in Africa.

He said addressing terrorism financing requires a sustained and multifaceted approach anchored on strong regulations, operational collaboration, and institutional capacity building.

The training session, which brought together personnel from the Army, Police, DSS, Immigration, Customs, NSCDC, and EFCC, forms part of ongoing efforts by the 3 Brigade to enhance coordination and operational effectiveness among security agencies in Kano and neighbouring states.