Nigeria: Tinubu Lauds Institute's Over Workforce Devt, Assures of Continued Collaboration

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has commended the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM) for its visionary role in advancing the nation's human capital agenda, describing the Institute as a key partner in Nigeria's journey toward building a future-ready workforce.

Declaring open the 57th International Conference and Exhibition of CIPM in Abuja, President Tinubu, represented by the head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Didi Esther Walson-Jack, praised CIPM for sustaining its leadership in people management and for convening the country's foremost experts to deliberate on the theme "Reimagining the New World of Work."

He noted that the theme aligned with the federal government's commitment to harnessing Nigeria's demographic advantage through digital transformation and large-scale talent development. Human capital development is central to our renewed hope agenda, the President said.

"The Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria has continued to play a pivotal role in developing the competencies needed for national productivity," the president stated, assuring the Institute of the Federal Government's support in strengthening Nigeria's talent ecosystem.

In a goodwill message, the minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi, lauded CIPM for bringing together Nigeria's foremost HR professionals to exchange ideas and shape the future of work.

"The theme of this conference resonates deeply with the Federal Government's renewed hope agenda, particularly in youth empowerment, enterprise development, and the pursuit of the Sustainable Development Goals," the minister said.

He further assured that the federal Ministry of Labour and Employment will continue to partner with CIPM to promote excellence in human resource management, urging HR professionals to leverage insights from the conference "to develop the nation's workforce and drive sustainable national growth."

In his opening address, Gobir set an inspiring tone for the event, describing the conference as more than a gathering, "a movement to shape the mindset, skills, and culture of the Nigerian workforce for the new realities of work. 'The future will not reward the strongest or the smartest, but those brave enough to stay human in a digital world. Mallam Gobir declared.

Mallam Gobir reaffirmed CIPM's commitment to equipping professionals with the skills and values needed to navigate technological disruptions while keeping workplaces humane and inclusive. We are at an inflexion point, he said.

The event also featured thought-provoking sessions from speakers. Dr Tope Fasua examined the global economic forces shaping Africa's workforce, urging Nigerian institutions to "embrace innovation and regional integration as the levers of competitiveness." Dr Linus Okorie inspired delegates to embrace transformational leadership by 'leading by example and investing in continuous learning.'

At the CIPM's 57th International Conference and Exhibition 2025 taking place in Abuja, Nigeria, a major highlight was the official launch of the CIPM Mobile App, an innovative platform designed to enhance members' access to professional resources, streamline conference engagement, and promote continuous learning.

The app's launch symbolised CIPM's drive to blend tradition with technology to build a world-class HR profession