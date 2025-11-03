Nigeria: Don't Destroy Akwa Ibom With Hate Speech, Gov Eno Warns Critics

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has cautioned citizens, especially those in adversarial disposition to his administration to eschew bitterness and act with utmost restraint in their public utterances as hate speech has the potential of distracting the focus of government on sustainable development.

Speaking at the November edition of the Government House Covenant Service held at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Uyo, the state capital, the governor spoke about the need to safeguard the peace and unity that had become the hallmark of the state.

He warned against divisive actions and speeches capable of undermining social harmony, stressing that words have the power to build or destroy.

"Try to stay away from anything that infuriates people. The comment you make, whether in public or private, should exalt people. Give others a chance to survive.

"The person you destroy today may be the same person you would need tomorrow. Let's manage our emotions. There's nobody without a weakness. I have one, but I have always said to Akwa Ibom people, let's not major in minors. Let's project our leaders, the ones God has given to us, let's stand by them," he said.

The governor disclosed that the state would host two major events in the month of December -the Unity Concert and the Christmas Carol scheduled for December 6th and 19th respectively.

"We thank God for a new month He has brought us into, and we thank God for the theme He has given us this month. I pray that the word of this month would comfort us," he said.

Pastor Eno, explained that the Unity Concert would be an opportunity for people from all walks of life to come together in worship and praise to God.

On the Christmas Carol, he emphasised that "it will take a different dimension, absolutely dedicated for Christmas Carols and no other type of songs will be accepted."

"Don't come and sing anything that's not a carol on the 19th. You can act it, dramatise it, and do anything with it, but let it remain a carol," he said.

The governor also used the opportunity to appreciate everyone for their commitment and regular participation in the monthly covenant service and wished Akwa Ibomites a happy new month.