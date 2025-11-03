Nigeria: Cholera - School Proprietor Wants Govt to Sink More Boreholes in Rural Communities

The proprietor of White Cloud School, Ebonyi, Mrs Chika Agwu, has called on the Ebonyi State Government and other relevant agencies in the state to sink more boreholes in the rural communities to end the incessant cholera outbreaks occasioned by lack of potable water and poor sanitation.

Mrs. Agwu noted that the goal 6 of the Sustainable Development Goals SDGs emphasizes the need for the government to ensure availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all.

She urged that the government to formulate a policy that will include Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into the school curriculum in the country.

Mrs. Agwu who is the founder and director of the schools made the call during a Young Changemakers SDGs Summit, tagged "Small Hands, Big Impacts-Driving the Global Goals" in Abakaliki.

She explained that the summit targeting at young children in primary and secondary was good to educate the children on the need for big dreams and making positive impact.

"If we want a sustainable world, we must start by building sustainable minds.

"Let us include SDGs learning in every classroom. Let us support children to think critically about their communities. Let us guide them to not just chase success but to create significance," she urged.

In her remarks, Mrs Esther Nwogha, Senior Special Assistant to Ebonyi Governor, Francis Nwifuru and Focal Person, SDGs said the summit was a welcome development in educating the young people's minds.