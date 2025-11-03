Nigeria: Soldiers Rescue Two Kidnapped Victims, Recover N3.8m Ransom in Kogi

The troops of 12 Brigade Nigerian Army, Lokoja, rescued two kidnapped victims and recovered N3.8 million ransom meant for their release.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Brigade Spokesperson, Lt Hassan Abdullahi, on Monday in Lokoja.

According to Abdullahi, the two victims (male and female) were rescued on Sunday in Achigili Forest along the Itobe-Adumu-Ejule road by the brigade's troops deployed at Forward Operating Base (FOB) Oguma.

"In a sustained effort to rid Kogi of criminal activities, the troops followed credible intelligence on kidnapping activities along the Itobe-Adumu-Ejule axis, as well as reports of victims' relatives attempting to deliver ransom to secure their release on Nov. 2.

"Troops acted swiftly on the information and projected a patrol to Achigili Forest to intercept the bandits.

"However, while en route to the location, the troops came under fire from the criminals.

"In the ensuing exchange, the gallant soldiers engaged the bandits with superior firepower, forcing them to abandon two victims along with the ransom money.

"The criminals subsequently fled into the forest with various degrees of gunshot wounds.

"Following the encounter, the troops rescued the victims and recovered the sum of ₦3.8 million meant as ransom payment.

"The rescued victims were immediately debriefed to aid further operations, while the recovered cash was handed back to them.

"They are currently in safe custody at the troops' location pending handover to the appropriate authorities," Abdullahi said.

The Nigerian Army, Abdullahi said, remained resolute and unwavering in its determination to protect lives and property.

The army called on members of the public to continually support the military and other security agencies by providing timely and credible information that will aid in the fight against criminal elements within the state." Abdullahi said. (NAN)