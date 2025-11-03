Liberia: LNBA Boss Calls for Gender Justice in Climate Response

Liberia National Bar Association (LNBA) has emphasized the critical intersection of climate change, gender, and the rule of law, calling for urgent measures to protect women's rights and reproductive security amid Liberia's escalating environmental challenges. Cllr. Bornor M. Varmah, president of the LNBA spoke on behalf of the legal organization.

The remarks were delivered during a program organized by the UN system in Liberia at One UN House under the theme "Women, Climate, and Conflict: Advancing Gender Reproductive-Security and the Rule of Law in a Changing Climate."

Climate Change: Beyond an Environmental Issue

Addressing an audience, including development partners, and members of the legal fraternity, the Cllr. Varmah highlighted that climate change in Liberia is not just an environmental concern but also a human security and gender justice issue. He noted that intensified seasonal flooding, coastal erosion, and pressures on agriculture are already displacing communities and straining resources across counties.

"History has shown that such stressors can escalate into broader conflict, and women, particularly rural women, are often the first and worst affected," the LNBA President said. "They shoulder responsibilities for water, food security, and family survival, and when these resources diminish, their vulnerability--including to sexual and gender-based violence, exploitation, and early marriage--dramatically increases."

Strengthening Legal Frameworks for Climate Resilience

The LNBA President stressed that advancing gender reproductive-security in a changing climate demands deliberate legal and policy action. He called for accessible reproductive health services during climate emergencies and safe spaces for women in evacuation centers and shelters. He further urged adaptive policies that consider maternal health, contraceptive access, and protection from gender-based violence.

From a legal standpoint, he urged reforms to guarantee equitable access to land and inheritance for women, enforce laws against gender-based violence, promote transparent environmental governance, and implement community-level conflict resolution mechanisms that prioritize women's needs.

Lawyers at the Forefront of Climate Justice

Highlighting the preventive role of lawyers, the LNBA President noted that many disputes over resources become legal challenges before escalating into political crises.

"We must be at the forefront of legal education on land rights, environmental protections, and women's rights in climate-affected communities. We must advocate for climate-responsive legislation and ensure government commitments are domesticated into enforceable law," he emphasized.

He outlined the Bar Association's commitment to public education on environmental rights and gender protections, partnerships with civil society to monitor violations, strengthening legal aid for vulnerable women, and training lawyers on environmental justice and reproductive-security law.

Investing in Women Strengthens Liberia

The LNBA President also called for climate financing to reach women's groups and local communities innovating practical resilience strategies. He emphasized that the effects of climate change are acutely felt in areas such as West Point, New Kru Town, Grand Kru, Sinoe, and Bomi, stressing that protecting women is both a moral responsibility and a legal obligation.

"A climate-resilient Liberia must be a gender-just Liberia. When we invest in protecting women's rights, reproductive security, and legal access, we strengthen households, stabilize communities, and safeguard peace," he stated.

Collaborative Action for a Just Climate Response

Concluding his remarks, the LNBA President reaffirmed the Association's commitment to work collaboratively with government, civil society, and international partners to ensure that gender justice, reproductive health, and the rule of law remain central pillars of Liberia's national climate response.

The UN-led program underscored the importance of integrating gender considerations into climate policies, highlighting the unique vulnerabilities women face and the essential role of the legal sector in safeguarding their rights.

"The rule of law must not erode with the coastline; it must become stronger," the LNBA President added, leaving attendees with a strong call to action for a climate-resilient and gender-just Liberia.