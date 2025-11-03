Liberia: Marron Dwah Cassell Returns Home for Grand Worship Concert

Liberia's celebrated gospel ambassador, Marron Dwah Cassell, is set to make a triumphant return home for a major worship event titled "Arise Liberia," scheduled for Saturday, November 29, 2025, at the Samuel Kanyon Doe (SKD) Sports Complex in Paynesville.

After several years in the United States, where she has continued to champion Liberia's image through gospel music and cultural outreach, Ambassador Cassell returns to lead the nation in an evening of praise, reflection, and unity.

The Organizers describe the event as a "musical extravaganza," featuring some of Liberia's finest gospel and cultural performers in a night dedicated to worship and national celebration.

Cassell remains one of Liberia's most influential gospel voices.

Her 2012 album, Best of Marron Cassell Gospel, showcased an impressive 32-track collection spanning more than three hours, solidifying her place among the country's gospel greats.

Her patriotic single, "All Hail Liberia," and the uplifting anthem with the refrain "Liberiaaa, sweet land of liberty... you will rise, you will shine..." became symbols of faith and hope during the nation's post-war recovery.

In 2022, Cassell was honoured in Philadelphia, USA, as one of the most influential Liberians in the diaspora for her outstanding spiritual and cultural contributions.

Her upcoming homecoming concert, Arise Liberia, comes at a time when the country continues to reflect on its faith, culture, and identity.

The event seeks to inspire renewal, unity, and pride, echoing Cassell's own story of perseverance, ministry, and return, which mirrors Liberia's journey of resilience and rebirth.