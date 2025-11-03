Liberia: Global Grand Gedeans Demand Justice Over Illegal Land Lease

The Global Alliance of Grand Gedeans (GAGG), a prominent diaspora organization, has called for the immediate prosecution of Grand Gedeh County Superintendent Alex Chersia Grant and County Attorney Winkins Nah over what it described as an "illegal and unauthorized" lease of 500 acres of customary land to a Burkinabé national -- a deal the Liberia Land Authority (LLA) has since declared null and void.

The controversial lease, which took place in the B'hai Administrative District of Gbarzon Statutory District, was executed without the consent of community members, in clear violation of the 2018 Land Rights Act. The Act gives ownership and governance of customary land exclusively to the local communities and not to county authorities.

In a statement issued over the weekend, GAGG accused Superintendent Grant and Attorney Nah of abusing their offices and attempting to dispossess local citizens of their ancestral land. The group urged the Ministries of Justice and Internal Affairs to launch a full-scale investigation and ensure all those involved face prosecution.

"This was a deliberate act of deception and betrayal of public trust," said Mrs. Annie Cooper Wilson Zaza, Acting Chairperson of GAGG. "The law is clear that customary land belongs to the people, not to superintendents or county attorneys. Those responsible for this fraudulent deal must be held accountable."

The LLA last week confirmed that the officials acted beyond their authority and that the lease agreement with the Burkinabé national was voided. The authority also announced the dismissal of four employees at its central office and the indefinite suspension of several county-level staff linked to the deal.

The Liberian Investigator had earlier reported that the proposed 30-year lease, valued at around US$600,000, would have allowed the Burkinabé investor to cultivate cocoa on the 500-acre land, with an initial US$150,000 payment to the county. However, the agreement bypassed all legal procedures -- including community consultations, confirmatory surveys, and validation by the LLA.

The incident has sparked broader concerns about land governance in Liberia and the rising tension over what locals describe as an influx of more than 48,000 Burkinabé nationals into Grand Gedeh County. GAGG warned that the unauthorized land deal could have escalated tensions and undermined peace in the region.

"When leaders entrusted with protecting the people's rights become the architects of exploitation, they not only violate the law but endanger community harmony," the statement said.

GAGG recalled that it had earlier cautioned national authorities about Superintendent Grant's "integrity and leadership challenges" before his appointment and confirmed that this latest scandal vindicates those concerns.

Representative Jacob C. Debee (District #3), who represents the affected area, has also condemned the deal, saying it was "illegal and never subjected to any local consultation."

As the controversy deepens, the LLA's decisive intervention has been praised by civil society actors who see the move as a critical step toward protecting community land rights. Meanwhile, pressure continues to mount on the Ministry of Justice to take legal action against all individuals involved in the aborted lease.