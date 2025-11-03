Nigeria: Anambra Election - Police Step Up Surveillance With Helicopters, Drones

3 November 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Police Headquarters, Abuja has deployed its tactical teams with helicopters and drones as part of measures to ensure safety and hitch-free governorship election on Nov. 8 in Anambra.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Awka.

"As part of ongoing efforts to guarantee safety and ensure a hitch-free governorship election in Anambra, the Police Command in the state has received the Force Headquarters Advance Tactical Teams deployed to strengthen the security architecture across the state.

"The deployment, approved by the Inspector-General of Police (I-G) Kayode Egbetokun, is in line with the police strategic operational plan to reinforce local formations with additional manpower and advanced technical support, including helicopters and drones for aerial surveillance," he said.

Receiving the tactical teams in Awka, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ikioye Orutugu expressed appreciation to the I-G for his unwavering support and commitment to ensuring the safety of lives and property in the state.

According to the CP, the aerial surveillance will complement ongoing land patrols by tactical units, intelligence operatives, and police special squads strategically deployed across the 21 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

He said that the combined efforts of the command and the tactical operatives would further enhance visibility policing, intelligence- driven operations, and rapid response to emerging threats.

Oturugu stated that the deployment of helicopters and surveillance drones would enable real-time monitoring of key locations, border communities, and flash points.

According to him, the ground teams will maintain robust patrols and checkpoint operations across all the 21 Local Govern3mnt Area of the state.

Orutugu reaffirmed the command's readiness to collaborate with sister security agencies and other stakeholders in maintaining peace, law and order, especially as the governorship election approaches.

He urged residents to remain calm, vigilant and supportive of the police, by promptly reporting suspicious persons or movements to the nearest police station or through the Command's emergency hotlines: 07039194332 or 08039334002.

The commissioner assured residents of the command's s firm commitment to ensuring a secure environment, where law-abiding citizens can go about their lawful duties without fear or intimidation before, during and after the poll.

