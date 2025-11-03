Ghana: Uphold Integrity, Respect Rule of Law ...Deputy Defence Minister Tells

BUNDASE. — Officers and men of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) have been urged to uphold the highest professional standards of conduct and respect the rule of law in order to safeguard the rights of all citizens, whether on or off duty.

According to the Deputy Minister of Defence, Ernest Brogya Genfi, soldiers were expected to serve with honour, integrity, and with an unwavering commitment to protect the country, warning that actions that bring its image into disrepute would be dealt with decisively in accordance with the regulations of GAF and the laws of the Republic.

He gave the caution at the Land Combat Power Demonstration 2025 of the GAF on Friday at the Battle Training Ground at Bundase in the Greater Accra Region.

The annual exercise, organised by the Southern Command for students of the GAF Command and Staff College (GAFCSC) Senior Division Course 47, aimed at bridging the gap between theory and practice in tactical operation, while strengthening coordination among the Navy, Army, and the Air Force.

It was also an event to assess the battle readiness of the country's Armed Forces as well as the types of weapons used on the battlefield.

The Minister noted that Ghana's Armed Forces were highly respected internationally and that reputation must be safeguarded as such no individual or group of people would be allowed to dent that enviable record.

The demonstration exercise, the Deputy Minister explained, brings together the full spectrum of the country's defence capabilities toward bridging the gap between theory and practice, with strategic insight in modern warfare and the importance of inter-service cooperation in achieving mission success.

"The government under the leadership of President John Dramani Mahama, who is also the Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, appreciates that true operational excellence, which not only depends on troop readiness, but equally on the efficiency, reliability and the modernisation of military machinery and equipment," he added.

Furthermore, Mr. Genfi said the GAF shall undergo retooling and modernisation beginning next year with a comprehensive restructuring focusing on the establishment of new units built from scratch while existing structures would be improved.

He added: "Some acquisitions in terms of modern communication systems and other advanced technologies have been done, while efforts are being made to improve the welfare of troops."

He assured of Ghana's commitment to continue playing a leading role in promoting peace, stability, and security within the sub-region and the African continent.

The General Officer Commanding Southern Command, Brigadier General Isaac Nicholas Paintsil, said the exercise validated the GAF's preparedness to defend Ghana's sovereignty and territorial integrity while remaining agile and ready to address emerging regional security threats.

This year's exercise was led by the 1st Infantry Battalion with support from the 2nd and 5th Infantry Battalions, the 66 Artillery Regiment, the 48 Engineers, 81 Signal Regiment, with the Navy and Air Force providing operational support.

Meanwhile, GAF has arrested the soldier seen in a viral video on GHOne TV and other social media platforms, assaulting a drug store attendant and a female customer on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, at a pharmacy in Burma Camp.

According to a statement signed by the Acting Director General of Public Relations of GAF, Captain (Ghana Navy) Veronica Adzo Arhin, the arrest of the suspect was carried out by the Military Police on Thursday dawn.

"The suspect is assisting in investigation over the incident. The victims have also undergone medical attention and are also assisting in investigations," the statement added.

The GAF assured the general public that it would not condone any acts of assaults on civilians and would not shield any soldier engaged in such.