Ghana: Show Total Commitment Towards Climate Change Actions - Speaker Urges MPs

The Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, has urged legislators to show total commitment towards climate change actions, especially the reduction of methane gas emission, and be the voice of the most vulnerable groups in the constituencies they represent.

He has also called for adequate financing, policy coherence, strengthening links with research institutions, reviewing environmental laws such as the sanitation levy, which had been repealed, and strengthening regulatory frameworks to aid in the fight against climate change and methane emission.

Mr Bagbin stated this on Friday at the launch of a strategic partnership with the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) under a project titled, "Enhancing Parliamentary Action on Climate Change: Strengthening the Role of Parliament in Reducing Methane Emissions."

The purpose of the two-year project is to enhance the cooperation and capacity of legislators to respond effectively to minimise methane emission, especially in the agricultural, energy, and waste management sectors.

According to Mr Bagbin, intensifying efforts to reduce methane emission was important as it was one of the potent greenhouse gases emitted across the world, while highlighting the negative impact it had on the environment, including prolonged droughts that led to food insecurity.

"Methane gas is colourless and odourless but highly flammable, and it can cause a lot of problems for us and not only electricity. It's just a compound of carbon and hydrogen and a potent greenhouse gas," Mr Bagbin pointed out.

"Tackling methane emissions therefore offers one of the fastest and most effective pathways to slow the pace of global warming," Mr Bagbin added.

He noted that the project aligned with the Global Methane Pledge launched in 2021, which sought to reduce global methane emissions by at least 30 per cent by 2030.

Mr Bagbin, therefore, urged the legislative arm of government to work in close collaboration with the executive in addressing climate change issues.

He indicated that an amount of USD 24,000 had been provided by the IPU for the first training of members of the Committee on Environment, Science and Technology, and the Climate Change Caucus in Parliament under the project.

The Speaker expressed gratitude to the IPU and pledged Ghana's continued support to enable it to achieve its vision and mission.

In addition, he urged members of the Committee on Environment, Science and Technology and the Climate Change Caucus in Parliament to take advantage of the training programme that would be organised under the partnership project.

The General Secretary of the IPU, Mr Martin Chungong, in a speech read on his behalf by Mr Alex Ogutu, highlighted the contributions and commitment that Ghana had made to the operations of the IPU over the years.

Mr Chungong pledged the support of the IPU to the Parliament of Ghana in addressing climate change issues, including methane gas emission.

Present at the launch of the project were the Majority Leader in Parliament, Mr Mahama Ayariga; the First Deputy Minority Whip, Mr Habib Iddrisu; the Clerk to Parliament, Mr Ebenezer Ahumah Djietror; and members of the Committee on Environment, Science and Technology and the Climate Change Caucus in Parliament.