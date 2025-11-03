Ghana: Asante - Boateng Refutes Claims of Ethnic, Religious Comments Against Bawumia

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Asante Akim South, Kwaku Asante-Boateng, has refuted claims that he made divisive remarks bordering on ethnicity and religion against former Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, during a recent television interview.

According to him, the allegations were a "calculated and shameful attempt" to twist and misrepresent his comments made during an appearance on Badwam, aired on Adom TV last Wednesday.

In a statement issued over the weekend, the MP described the claims as "false, dishonest, and malicious," and urged the public to disregard them.

He said his remarks were taken out of context to create unnecessary tension and division.