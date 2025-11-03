Ghana: Asante - Boateng Refutes Claims of Ethnic, Religious Comments Against Bawumia

3 November 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Asante Akim South, Kwaku Asante-Boateng, has refuted claims that he made divisive remarks bordering on ethnicity and religion against former Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, during a recent television interview.

According to him, the allegations were a "calculated and shameful attempt" to twist and misrepresent his comments made during an appearance on Badwam, aired on Adom TV last Wednesday.

In a statement issued over the weekend, the MP described the claims as "false, dishonest, and malicious," and urged the public to disregard them.

He said his remarks were taken out of context to create unnecessary tension and division.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.