Ghana: VBCI 40th Anniversary Thanksgiving Service - ...Pres Mahama Urges Church-State Partnership

Victory Bible Church International (VBCI) has climaxed its 40th anniversary celebration with a thanksgiving service held at the Independence Square in Accra yesterday.

The event was held on the theme "Raising the Foundations of Many Generations."

President John Dramani Mahama, in a speech read on his behalf by the Minister of State at the Office of the President in charge of Inter-Faith Relations, Mr Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, urged stronger collaboration between the Church and the State to drive moral renewal and national transformation, describing faith-based institutions as indispensable partners in Ghana's development agenda.

The government, he said, recognised the critical role of the Church in promoting discipline, education and social cohesion, and would continue to work closely with faith-based organisations to achieve inclusive national progress.

President Mahama commended VBCI for four decades of spiritual growth, visionary leadership and social impact, saying its journey from a modest fellowship in 1985 to a global ministry with over 250 centres across four continents was a testament to faith and resilience.

He said the Church's practical demonstration of Christianity through youth empowerment, education and social intervention projects had contributed immensely to Ghana's moral stability and socio-economic development.

The President noted that without faith, there could be no moral foundation, and without integrity, there could be no trust, emphasising that "development without discipline is hollow, and progress without purpose is fleeting."

Also addressing the gathering, the Chief of Staff, Mr Julius Debrah, congratulated the Church on its 40th anniversary, and disclosed that the government would explore the establishment of a "Christian Development Desk" to collaborate with churches on community development initiatives aimed at improving lives and strengthening moral values.

In a sermon, the Presiding Bishop of VBCI, Bishop N. A. Tackie-Yarboi, urged Christians to work towards transforming the earth to reflect the peace and perfection of heaven, as taught in the Lord's Prayer.

He said God's desire was that the world would mirror the order of heaven, where there is no sickness, poverty or injustice, adding that believers must pray and act to make that divine vision a reality on earth.

Bishop Tackie-Yarboi reminded Christians that when Jesus taught His disciples to pray "Thy will be done on earth as it is in heaven," he was calling on believers to make the world a better place by confronting poverty, injustice and all dehumanising conditions.

He urged Christians to use their gifts, intellect and creativity to solve societal problems and contribute to national development, noting that the wealth of nations now flows from ideas rather than natural resources.

"The richest people in the world do not own gold mines; their wealth comes from their minds. Let us also pray that our minds will produce solutions so that we will not depend on galamsey," he said.