Ghana: Clamp Down On Substance Abuse in Schools - Dep Education Minister

The Deputy Minister for Education, Dr Clement Apaak, has called for stronger collaborative efforts in clamping down on substance abuse among young adolescents in second-cycle institutions across the country.

He said the menace of drug use, coupled with student riots and other related acts of indiscipline being exhibited by students in recent times, required collaborative and multifaceted efforts from all stakeholders, including traditional authorities, parents, civil society organisations, and faith-based institutions.

The Deputy Minister of Education and Member of Parliament (MP) for the Builsa South Constituency made the call at this year's Speech and Prize-Giving Day of the Navrongo Senior High School (NAVASCO) on Saturday.

The event, organised annually by the Old Students Association of the school, also known as NABIA, aims to motivate students to take their studies seriously so they can rise through the educational ladder and become responsible citizens.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Related Articles

Dr Apaak, who represented the Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu (a NABIA), said it was in the interest of families and society at large to pursue a collective crusade against unruly student behaviour on the campuses of senior high and technical/vocational schools.

Speaking on the theme,

"Countering Drug Abuse: Measures and Strategies towards Effective Teaching and Learning for Building Ghana's Human Capital,"Dr Apaak stated:"As a ministry, we recognise that the fight against drug abuse must be multifaceted and collaborative. It cannot be left in the hands of school authorities alone. It must involve parents, faith-based organisations, community leaders, and law enforcers."

According to him, the theme resonated deeply with all Ghanaians and was in consonance with the government's reset agenda of building a productive citizenry capable of driving sustainable national development.

He lamented that drug abuse was "silently jeopardising the future of the country's productive youth, with their hopes and ambitions being dashed day in and day out."

In response to challenges such as limited school furniture, classroom deficits, and inadequate laboratories -- issues raised by the Headmistress, Mercy Babachuweh -- the Deputy Minister promised that the Ministry would work to address them.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Education Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He mentioned that as an alumnus of the school, the Minister for Education was committed to the cause of education in NAVASCO and would spare no effort to attend to its needs and aspirations.

Dr Apaak disclosed that the government had signed a social contract with Ghanaians to provide quality educational infrastructure that would create a conducive environment for teaching and learning, adding that NAVASCO would not be left out.

He further announced that Mr Iddrisu had donated GH¢40,000 as seed capital to support the Speech and Prize-Giving Day celebration.

The Headmistress, Ms Babachuweh, described the students' academic performance as "so far, so sterling," attributing the success to the benevolent support of the Old Students Association.

She noted that the school's performance in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) had not fallen below an 82 per cent pass rate between 2020 and 2024.

She also commended the government for including the school in the Ghana Smart Schools Project -- an innovative, teacher-led learning initiative that leverages technology to enhance student engagement.

"There are also positive indications that a fence wall, an auditorium, and a 12-unit classroom block will be constructed for the school by the government," she said.

The MP for Navrongo Central, Simon Aworigo, pledged that the government would invest in infrastructure to enhance teaching and learning at the school and admonished students to stay away from drugs.

Thirty-nine students were recognised for their outstanding academic performance, with Emmanuel Kwame Bara, a General Science student, receiving a brand-new laptop and a cash prize of GH¢10,000 for being adjudged the Overall Best Student.