Ghana: Hohoe United, Medeama Share Points in Hohoe Thriller

League leaders, Medeama SC, were held to a 1-1 draw by newly promoted Hohoe United in an entertaining Matchday Eight fixture at the Hohoe Sports Stadium on Saturday.

The home side made a dream start, taking the lead as early as the sixth minute when Francis Odoom latched onto a cross and slotted past goalkeeper Felix Kyei to send the home fans into wild celebrations.

Despite the early setback, Medeama grew into the game, showcasing their trademark composure and dominance. Their persistence paid off just before halftime, as Abdul Salam levelled the score in the 43rd minute with a thumping header to restore parity for the visitors.

The second half saw the Mauve and Yellow dictate the tempo, enjoying long spells of possession and creating several scoring opportunities. However, Hohoe United's goalkeeper, Kweku Musah, stood firm between the posts, pulling off a series of outstanding saves to deny the former champions a winning goal. His commanding performance earned him the Man-of-the-Match award.

The result sees Medeama SC extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to two points, though they could be overtaken should Aduana FC defeat struggling Eleven Wonders in their fixture today.

For Hohoe United, the hard-fought draw represents another encouraging result in their debut top-flight campaign, moving them up to ninth place on the league table. The newly promoted side continue to prove competitive at home, showing resilience and tactical discipline against one of the league's elite sides.

Meanwhile, Bechem United were held to a frustrating goalless draw by Nations FC in their clash at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on Friday.

The Hunters dominated possession and created several scoring opportunities but lacked the cutting edge to convert their chances. Despite their attacking intent, the home side's forwards struggled to break down a well-organised Nations FC defence that stood firm throughout the contest.

Nations FC, under the guidance of newly appointed head coach, Frimpong Manso, showed resilience and tactical discipline. They grew into the game in the second half, creating a few half-chances, but were unable to find the breakthrough goal.

The stalemate means both sides share the spoils and continue their search for consistency in the ongoing campaign. The result leaves Bechem United in 14th place on the league table with work to do in front of goal. They will aim to return to winning ways when they face Young Apostles in their Week 9 fixture.