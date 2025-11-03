Ghana: Kotoko Prove Too Strong for Karela United

KUMASI — KUMASI Asante Kotoko returned to winning ways in emphatic fashion, overpowering visiting Karela United 4-2 in their Match day eight encounter of the Ghana Premier League at the Baba Yara Stadium, yesterday.

The Porcupine Warriors, still hunted from their 5-1 thrashing by Morocco's Wydad Athletic Club (WAC) which saw them exit the CAF Champions League, showed no signs of lingering trauma as they delivered a spirited performance to maintain their unbeaten domestic run.

Kotoko seized control from the first whistle, dazzling the home crowd with fluid attacking play. Their early dominance paid off in the sixth minute when Hubert Gyau unleashed a thunderous strike to open the scoring.

Karela responded 10 minutes later, capitalising on a defensive infringement in the box. Bless Ege stepped up and coolly converted from the spot to level the score.

Undeterred, Kotoko pressed forward with renewed vigour. Gyau, enjoying a stellar outing, restored the lead in the 22nd minute with a well-placed finish. Set Kojo then extended the margin in the 34th minute, capping a dominant first-half display.

The second half saw Kotoko intensify their assault. Joseph Ablor added his name to the score sheet in the 62nd minute, making it 4-1 with a clinical effort that left the Karela defence scrambling.

Despite the deficit, Karela refused to fold. Their persistence paid off in the 70th minute when defender Abdul Rahman Yahya broke from the back and fired a powerful drive past the Kotoko goalkeeper to reduce the tally.

The match ended 4-2 in favour of Kotoko, who now look ahead with renewed confidence as they continue their pursuit of league glory.