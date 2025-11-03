Nigeria: Taraba Imposes Ban On Movement of Live Birds Amid Bird Flu Outbreak

The Taraba State Government has imposed a ban on the movement of poultry products in Ibbi and Wukari local government areas of the State due to an outbreak of Avian Influenza (Bird Flu).

Prof. Nicholas Namesan, the State's Commissioner of Agriculture and Food Security, announced the ban during a press conference on Saturday in Jalingo.

He warned that the zoonotic nature of the disease can affect humans.

The Director of Veterinary Services, Dr. Francis Nathan, who stood in for the Commissioner, cautioned members of the public on handling poultry products and advised against consuming sick birds.

According to him, the ban affects birds such as chickens, ducks, geese, turkeys, guinea fowl, and ostriches.

"I want to inform the public of the outbreak of highly pathogenic Avian Influenza virus in Jubu, Wukari local government area, Taraba State, last Saturday 25 October, 2025.

"We received information from our field officers of different species of birds dying in their numbers.

"On the 26 October, we mobilised our rapid respond team and sent them to Jubu for an on-sight inspection and also collection of samples, this was done and the samples were transported to avian R-form for analysis.

"On the 29 of October, the samples came out positive for the highly pathogenic Avian Influenza virus, on behalf of the Chief Veterinary officer of Nigeria and with his permission, it is my honour to declare Taraba as positive to the highly pathogenic Avian Influenza virus.

"The way forward is, we have form an expanded team of the rapid response for consultation with the political, religious and traditional stakeholders.

"Subsequently, we are going to impose a ban of movement of poultry products from Jubu, Tapare and Yamani axis, we will not allow birds to come out from the place and we will not allow other birds to go in.

"We are also going to impose a ban on the live birds market in that axis Doruwa, Bantaje and Tapare Yamani.

"The disease is zoonotic as it has been known to transfer from birds to humans, the public should stay away from eating sick birds to prevent the spread of the disease, the bird such as chickens, ducks, geese, turkeys, guinea fowl among gallinaceous birds and ostriches," he said.

Namessan further maintained that the move aimed to contain the outbreak and protect public health and prevent its spread to other parts of the state.