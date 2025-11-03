Nigeria: Nass Roundup - Confirmation of Service Chiefs, Nigeria's Delisting From Fatf Grey List, Other Top Stories From Senate

Activities in the Nigerian Senate last week revolved around the confirmation of President Tinubu's appointments

The activities of the Nigerian senators last week centred on the confirmation of President Tinubu's appointments, which they are statutorily required to carry out. On different days, lawmakers confirmed the appointment of the new service chiefs and a minister to replace the APC chairperson, Nentawe Yilwatda. Another defection occurred during the week, with the ruling APC benefiting from the PDP's loss. Here are the stories from the nation's highest legislative body.Confirmation of military chiefs

During Tuesday's plenary, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, read a letter from President Bola Tinubu seeking the lawmakers' confirmation of the appointments.

They were: Chief of Defence Staff, Olufemi Oluyede, a lieutenant general; Chief of Army Staff, Waidi Shaibu, a major general; Chief of Air Staff, Kennedy Aneke, an air vice marshal; and the Chief of Naval Staff, Idi Abbas, a rear admiral.

After reading the presidential correspondence, Mr Akpabio referred the request to the Committee of the Whole for consideration and appealed to senators to conduct the screening the following day, a proposal approved through a voice vote.

Consequently, the service chiefs appeared before the Senate on Wednesday for screening. The sensitive parts of the exercise were conducted behind closed doors, apparently for security reasons.

Senators celebrate as Nigeria is delisted from the FATF grey list

Shortly after President Tinubu's request was read, the chamber erupted in celebration over Nigeria's removal from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list. A patriotic act indeed.

The excitement followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Emmanuel Udende (APC, Benue North), who noted that the delisting would ease financial restrictions on domestic institutions, stabilise the economy, and enhance the country's financial sovereignty.

The motion received unanimous approval through a voice vote, with lawmakers commending the development as a major economic milestone.

Bayelsa senator defects to APC, says PDP's umbrella is leaking

A mild drama unfolded in the chamber shortly after the service chiefs' confirmation when the Senate President read a defection letter from Bayelsa East Senator Benson Agadaga, announcing his move from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Despite the long day, senators, particularly those on the majority side, erupted in laughter as Mr Akpabio read excerpts of the letter where Mr Agadaga mocked his former party, saying the PDP's umbrella "is leaking and has been torn into shreds."

Confirmation of ministerial nominee

On Thursday, the Senate screened and confirmed Bernard Doro as a minister in President Tinubu's administration.

Mr Doro replaces Nentawe Yilwatda, who was recently appointed chairperson of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Mr Yilwatda, a professor, previously served as Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction.

During the 30-minute screening, Mr Doro outlined his plans should he be assigned to the humanitarian ministry, discussed his previous achievements, and pledged to subject himself to investigation whenever required.

His nomination was subsequently confirmed through a voice vote at the Committee of the Whole.