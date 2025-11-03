Nigeria: Federal Govt Condemns Abduction of Neurosurgeon, Calls for Urgent Rescue

Mr Mbanugo was kidnapped by unknown gunmen on Thursday, 30 October 2025Mr Mbanugo was kidnapped by unknown gunmen on Thursday, 30 October 2025

The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare has expressed deep concern over the abduction of Tochukwu Mbanugo, a consultant neurosurgeon with the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH), Nnewi, Anambra State.

According to a statement signed by Iziaq Salako on Sunday, Mr Mbanugo was kidnapped by unknown gunmen on Thursday, 30 October 2025, around the Omatha Junction in Uruagu, Nnewi, while returning home after a long day in the operating theatre.

Earlier that day, the ministry noted, the neurosurgeon had performed several complex surgical procedures, including the resection of a brain tumour, saving the lives of critically ill patients.

"His abduction occurred at the very point where he should have been safest, returning home from serving humanity," the statement read.

It added that contact was later established by the abductors using the doctor's phone to reach some of his colleagues.

The incident has been formally reported to the Anambra State Police Command, the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigeria Police Anti-Kidnapping Squad, and local vigilante groups.

The ministry also highlighted the severe shortage of neurosurgeons in the country.

It noted that Nigeria has fewer than 150 practising neurosurgeons serving over 220 million people, a ratio of one neurosurgeon to 1.9 million citizens, far below the World Health Organisation (WHO) benchmark of one per 100,000 people.

Rescue efforts

According to the statement, the management of NAUTH is collaborating with security agencies, the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), and other stakeholders to ensure his safe return.

The ministry strongly condemned the incident and all forms of violence against healthcare workers, describing them as national assets who must be protected and respected.

It urged the Anambra State government and all relevant security agencies to intensify efforts toward locating Mr Mbanugo and ensuring his immediate and safe release, unharmed and unconditionally.

"We stand firmly in solidarity with his family, colleagues, NAUTH management, the neurosurgical community, the NMA, and the entire health sector at this painful time."