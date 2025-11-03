Ghana: Aduana, Hearts Record Wins

A second half goal from substitute Charles Gyamfi Kamara handed visiting Aduana Stars a 1-0 victory over Eleven Wonders in their Ghana Premier League Match day eight game played at the University Ghana Stadium in Legon, yesterday.

Experience gaffer, Josef Emmanuel Sarpong, who was appointed three days to the game, was on the bench to supervise the Wonders team but his presence did little to stop the side from recording their sixth loss of the eight-week-old league.

Wonders, who were playing for the first time at Legon, had a wonderful start to the game as they dictated the pace and created a handful of scoring chances but could not make it count.

After soaking the pressure from the visitors, Wonders conceded the lone goal in the 83rd minute by the towering Kamara.

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak earned a 2-1 win over Basake Holy Stars in their game played at the Ampain AAK Arena.