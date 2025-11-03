Ghana: Aduana, Hearts Record Wins

3 November 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By RAYMOND ACKUMEY

A second half goal from substitute Charles Gyamfi Kamara handed visiting Aduana Stars a 1-0 victory over Eleven Wonders in their Ghana Premier League Match day eight game played at the University Ghana Stadium in Legon, yesterday.

Experience gaffer, Josef Emmanuel Sarpong, who was appointed three days to the game, was on the bench to supervise the Wonders team but his presence did little to stop the side from recording their sixth loss of the eight-week-old league.

Wonders, who were playing for the first time at Legon, had a wonderful start to the game as they dictated the pace and created a handful of scoring chances but could not make it count.

After soaking the pressure from the visitors, Wonders conceded the lone goal in the 83rd minute by the towering Kamara.

Related Articles

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak earned a 2-1 win over Basake Holy Stars in their game played at the Ampain AAK Arena.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.