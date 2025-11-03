Ghana: Cihrm Signs Strategic Partnership Agreement With Shrm

The Chartered Institute of Human Resource Management, Ghana (CIHRM), the HR Regulator in Ghana, has sealed a landmark partnership with the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), to advance human resource management excellence in Ghana.

This strategic partnership marks a significant step forward in empowering HR professionals in Ghana.

SHRM is the foremost expert, researcher, advocate, and thought leader on issues and innovations impacting today's evolving workplaces. With nearly 340,000 members in 180 countries, SHRM touches the lives of more than 362 million workers and their families globally.

A statement issued by CIHRM in Accra on Friday said through the partnership, HR professionals in Ghana would gain affordable access to SHRM's world-class resources, including cutting-edge research, globally recognised certification programmes, and advanced educational opportunities.

"This collaboration is designed to strengthen the HR community, foster professional development, and enhance global connectivity," it said.

Over the past two years, SHRM has played a pivotal role in the Global Conference on Human Resources in Africa (GCHRA) in Ghana, bringing together African HR leaders, business executives, and technology innovators to discuss global trends shaping the future of work.

"This partnership is a significant milestone for the HR community in Ghana. By joining forces with SHRM, we are equipping our members with essential tools and resources to drive progress and empower our workforce," Dr. Francis Eduku, Chief Executive Officer of the Chartered Institute of Human Resource Management, Ghana (CIHRM), said.

The partnership highlights include a three-year agreement formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SHRM, strengthened collaboration among HR professionals in Ghana, enhanced professional development and global connectivity, and access to SHRM's global network of nearly 340,000 members in 180 countries.